The Tennessee Wesleyan men's basketball team lost 80-74 Tuesday at Bluefield College, after having led 43-37 at halftime.
The Bulldogs (13-7, 11-7 AAC) actually shot a better percentage from the floor (46.2% to 44.8%) and outrebounded Bluefield 44-27, but they were only 6-11 from the foul line, compared to Bluefield shooting 17-22 on its free throws. Wesleyan also committed 13 turnovers to only seven for Bluefield.
Billy Balogun led TWU with a double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds, and Djimon Wilson scored 15 points, Bryant Bernard 14 and Ty Patterson 13.
The Bulldogs' next game is 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Andrews. The TWU women's game at St. Andrews plays first at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.