CLEVELAND — McMinn County did a lot right, according to coach Randy Casey, except take care of the ball at critical moments.
The Cherokees rallied from a 10-point third-quarter deficit to within two points with 15 seconds left, but Nashville private school Ensworth made its free throws to send the Tribe to a 73-68 loss in the winners’ bracket semifinals of the BSN Cleveland Holiday Tournament on Wednesday at Cleveland High School.
“I was very proud of our kids. They executed our game plan exactly like they were supposed to,” Casey said. “We battled and we did a good job of limiting their penetration and things of that nature.
“It came down to taking care of the basketball, and we turned the ball over in critical situations in the second half.”
McMinn (9-8) trailed 36-31 at halftime, then committed a series of four straight turnovers leading to Tiger scores to fall behind by 10 points in the middle of the third quarter. But the Cherokees didn’t go away, getting back within one possession a few times but unable to get back ahead.
“We cut it back to two or three with a couple chances to take the lead or tie, and we just don’t convert,” Casey said. “But that being said, our effort was tremendous, our kids were very coachable, and I’m very proud of how hard we played.
“And that right there will help us. We are slowly but surely learning how to beat people like that, and we’re about to get there, so I’m very pleased with where we are.”
Ty Runyan scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Cherokees, and Tucker Monroe added 18, including three 3-pointers. Devaki Garr led Ensworth with 25 points, and the 6’9” Malik Dia scored 22 points and was a shotblocking threat on defense.
Ensworth (10-2) was coming off a 14-point win over Alcoa on Tuesday in the first round.
“Arguably that’s the best team on our schedule up to this point,” Casey said. “They handled Alcoa the other night pretty easily, and Alcoa has a very good basketball team, and we turned around and had a chance to beat them tonight. We’re finally healthy, we’re finally getting back on track, and I’m very pleased with our guys.”
The Cherokees concluded the tournament with the third-place game against hosting Cleveland, in an earlier-than-planned preview of their District 5-4A games. Cleveland lost to South-Doyle in the other winners’ semifinal Wednesday.
McMinn’s boys return to action 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at home against area rival Meigs County, after the conclusion of the girls’ game.
