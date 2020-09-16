A five-set battle did not fall the right way for TWU volleyball in its AAC season opener this Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs lost three sets to two, 22-25,25-23,25-22,17-25,11-15.
Marjorie Smith led the way for TWU with 18 kills while Madison Elkins had a career-high 27 assists. Cierra Williams had a career-high 29 digs in the match.
Wesleyan will play at Milligan on Tuesday, Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.