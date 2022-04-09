McMinn County split its home tennis matches against Walker Valley on Thursday. The girls’ team won 9-0, while the boys lost 6-3.
Singles winners on the girls’ side were Kylee Hockman 8-0, Elena Kurowski 8-0, Aubrey Gonzalez 8-4, Reagan Goforth 8-1, A.K. Newman 8-3 and Katie Elliott 8-0. The Lady Cherokees swept doubles with Hockman and Kurowski winning 8-2, Goforth and Newman 8-5 and Gonzalez and Elliott 8-4.
Three boys won their singles matches: Ethan Jones 8-4, John Peacock 8-5 and Keylon Plemons 8-4.
McMinn is back in action 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at home against Cleveland.
