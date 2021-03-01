The No. 5-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team swept No. 17 Reinhardt in its first Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) series of the season, winning 11-6 Saturday and 11-4 and 9-6 on Sunday.
The Bulldogs (13-0) played their first games on their new surface at Athens Insurance Stadium. On Saturday, Gary Mattis (3-4, 3 RBIs) homered twice and Carson Ford once. Shamoy Christopher also drove in three runs, and Jayden Kruse pitched for the win.
Ahthony Hickman hit two home runs Sunday, including a grand slam. Ford also homered twice Sunday, and Christopher, Mattis, Bryce Giles and Jhosmel Rodriguez all hit one over the fence during the twin bill.
The weekend's sweep made it 10 straight wins for TWU over nationally ranked opponents. The Bulldogs' next game is 3 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Methodist.
