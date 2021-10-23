McMinn County made one too many mistakes it could not afford at this point in the postseason, and especially not against an opponent as opportunistic as Franklin County.
The Lady Cherokees’ bid for a third straight Region 3-AAA championship came up short in a 4-3 title game loss Thursday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex, with the Rebelettes building a two-goal lead in the first 12 minutes of the second half and holding off the Lady Tribe’s rally attempts.
By dethroning McMinn, Franklin County got its revenge for last year’s sectional game, which the Lady Cherokees had won in a penalty kick shootout to reach the TSSAA state tournament.
While Thursday’s loss ended McMinn’s reign atop the region, it did not end its season or its hopes for another TSSAA state tournament appearance. It did, however, send the Lady Tribe (13-3-1) on the road for its sectional.
“That’s what I told them at the end. I know they’re upset about the result, and they want to win the game, absolutely,” Jordan Jacob said. “But at the end of the day we still have a game Saturday to earn that trip to the state tournament. And that’s what we set out to do again, and we still have that chance. That’s a positive.”
The Lady Cherokees, however, cannot afford to make the same mistakes that allowed Franklin County (12-3-2) to score two equalizers in the first half and then its two go-ahead goals.
McMinn went ahead 1-0 in the 14th minute when Kylee Hockman headed in a cross from Allison Hansford in the clean-up after Lexi Lawson’s corner kick. But the Rebelettes evened the score for the first time in the 17th minute, with Ella Masters taking advantage of a failure by a Lady Cherokee defender to clear the ball out of the box and beating goalkeeper Bella Hooper to the ball, then firing on the empty goal.
An arcing shot from Lainey Buchanan that carried the Franklin County keeper into her own goal, following a Hansford pass to the open spot, put the Lady Tribe back ahead 2-1 with 11:47 before halftime.
But again a critical mistake led to the Rebelettes’ second equalizer, again from Masters, who was open at the top of the 18-yard box after a throw-in and sent a ground ball to Hooper. Hooper appeared to secure the save at first, but the ball then slipped out of her grip and into the back of the net to tie a 2-2 with 40 seconds left in the first half.
“We just made mistakes, and credit to them for capitalizing on that,” Jacob said. “That’s part of it.”
Those mistakes compounded a first half in which a few narrowly missed shots from McMinn attackers whizzing inches wide of the Franklin County goal, any one of which could’ve added to a Lady Cherokee lead.
Instead, another breakdown less than two minutes into the second half led to an open shot from about 20 yards for Bella Bravo, who skipped it on the ground into the left corner of the net to give the Rebelettes their first lead at 3-2.
Then in the 12th minute of the second half, Hooper had deflected a Masters shot in a counterattack situation for the initial save, but two more Rebelettes arrived to clean up on the deflection, resulting in another cross that Baylor Russell sent over a jumping Hooper’s hands into the goal, and McMinn was staring at a 4-2 deficit.
One minute later, Hansford drove into the Franklin County penalty box and drew a push in the back, but her ensuing penalty kick went straight to the goalie for the save.
The Lady Cherokees struggled for much of the second half to maintain possession long enough or often enough for the comeback, but Addie Smith boomed a roughly 30-yard free kick over the keeper in the upper right corner of the goal to cut the McMinn deficit to 4-3 with 8:57 left.
But opportunities for an equalizer proved few, with the best chance coming in the last minute when Hansford weaved through several defenders to set up a shot at the goal in Franklin County’s 18-yard box. But a Rebelette defender managed to get a foot on the ball before Hansford’s shot could reach the goal, and the Lady Cherokees ran out of time and chances.
Franklin County finished the game with narrow shot advantages of 25-24 overall and 16-14 on goal. McMinn had the shot margin in the first half, 15-12 overall and 9-8 on goal, but the Rebelettes took over in the second half with shot advantages of 13-9 overall and 8-5 on goal. The Lady Tribe attempted four corner kicks to Franklin County’s one.
The championship game loss sends McMinn on a trip to Murfreesboro for its Class AAA sectional game on Saturday at Oakland, who topped Siegel 1-0 on Thursday in the Region 4-AAA title match. A kickoff time for Saturday was not determined as of press time Thursday night.
If the Lady Cherokees overcome the long bus ride and win Saturday, they advance to the state tournament for the second consecutive year.
“Making sure they eat, drink and sleep plenty the next couple of days, because it will be our third game in five days,” Jacob said. “So it’s a lot of minutes on the legs, it’s a quick turnaround, and we’re going to be playing a really good opponent. I think recovery at this point is the biggest thing, trying to get our bodies feeling as well as possible leading into the game Saturday.”
