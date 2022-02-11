Peytyn Oliver and Ty Runyan have driven McMinn County's success on the basketball court this season, and the other coaches in District 5-4A took notice.
Oliver for the girls and Runyan for the boys gave McMinn a sweep of the Most Valuable Player awards, which were voted on and announced at the district meeting on Wednesday at The Gondolier in Athens.
Coaches could not vote for their own players. For Lady Cherokees coach David Tucker, that made it a special honor for the junior Oliver, who has led McMinn's girls in scoring this season from her point guard position. The Lady Tribe are 15-10 overall and 7-4 in district play, which has them headed for a third-place regular-season finish in the 5-4A standings.
"It's a pretty big honor when the coaches vote, and your coach didn't get to vote for her,” Tucker said. “It means you're well respected in the district. She works hard, and everything she gets, she deserves, and we're lucky to have her. Peytyn, every second, she goes all out.”
Runyan, the senior combo guard for the Cherokees, has been the driving force for a season that has so far resulted in a 18-10 overall and 9-2 district record.
"Ty is our leader, and the rest of our guys feed off his energy and his toughness, and I appreciate our coaches in the district also recognizing that,” said McMinn boys' coach Randy Casey.
And Casey, in his first season coaching the McMinn boys, earned the boys' Coach of the Year honors in District 5-4A. The Cherokees are primed for a top-two finish in the district standings.
"I'm very appreciative to be named by my peers. It is quite an honor,” Casey said. “But that award, I have great assistant coaches and I have great players. Our kids are great and our assistants work their tails off, so I share it with all those guys. And without those folks and our players, first and foremost, it is their team. I tell them all the time they're the ones rowing the boat, I'm just steering. And I have great staff, so I'm very appreciative, but I share that with our whole team and our coaches.”
McMinn's basketball teams placed two more players each on their respective All-District teams. On the girls' side, Addie Smith and Konstantina Papaioannou received All-District honors.
"That's great for the McMinn County Lady Cherokees, and those girls deserve it,” Tucker said.
For the boys, Tucker Monroe and Davion Evans were named to the All-District team. Notably, Monroe was third in the Most Valuable Player voting, behind only teammate Runyan and Howard's Mark Greer.
"I'm very proud of my guys,” Casey said. “Those guys have done exactly what we have asked them to do and bought in and worked their tails off, and they're very deserving.”
Rounding out the girls' All-District team were: Ashlan Crittenden (Bradley Central), Sloan Carpenter (Bradley), Karsee Weber (Bradley), Katie Moore (Cleveland), Hannah Jones (Bradley), Paige Moody (Cleveland), Milah Williams (Cleveland), Ava Travis (Rhea County), Addison Hurst (Cleveland), Jada Tharp (Ooltewah), Chloe Poe (Walker Valley), Faith O'Donnell (Ooltewah), Erika Swick (Bradley) and Jordan McCollough (Ooltewah).
Jason Reuter of Bradley and Tony Williams of Cleveland were named Co-Coach of the Year for the girls.
Rounding out the boys' All-District honors were: Mark Greer (Howard), Deleon Petty (Ooltewah), Jasen Brooks (Cleveland), Alex Hyder (Cleveland), Jadon Jenkins (Howard), Kaleb Martin (Rhea County), Aiden McClary (Bradley Central), Hobert Brabson (Walker Valley), Trevor Carpenter (Bradley), Brandon Shumbera (Bradley), Judah Sault (Cleveland), Cole Harbison (Walker Valley), Heath Davis (Walker Valley) and Gabe Leeper (Cleveland).
GIRLS' BRACKET SET: The girls' bracket for next week's District 5-4A tournament has been figured out in full. Bradley Central is the top seed, regardless of its result against Cleveland on Friday due to the coin flip. Cleveland is No. 2, McMinn No. 3, Ooltewah No. 4, Walker Valley No. 5, Rhea County No. 6 and Howard No. 7.
The Lady Cherokees begin the tournament, which takes place at McMinn County High School, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, against the Rhea County-Howard winner. A win Thursday would clinch a spot for the McMinn girls to the Region 3-4A tournament.
BOYS' BRACKET IN FLUX: McMinn's boys secured a top-two seed for their district tournament after their win Thursday at Rhea County. The Cherokees would be the No. 1 seed with a win Saturday at home over Walker Valley or the No. 2 seed with a loss.
Regardless of Saturday's result, McMinn does not begin tournament play until Saturday, Feb. 19, which is the District 5-4A semifinals. The Tribe would tip off at 3:30 p.m. if the No. 1 seed or 6:30 p.m. if the No. 2 seed. The Cherokees are also already in the Region 3-4A tournament.
Howard would be the No. 2 seed if McMinn beats Walker Valley or the No. 1 seed if the Cherokees lose.
Ooltewah is the No. 6 seed and Rhea County the No. 7 seed, and that was all that could be figured out Wednesday for the boys' bracket. However, the picture became clearer Thursday with McMinn's win at Rhea and Bradley Central's win at Cleveland.
If McMinn beats Walker Valley, then Cleveland would be the No. 3 seed, Walker Valley the No. 4 and Bradley the No. 5, due to a three-way coin flip. The three teams would all have 7-5 district records in that case, all of them having gone 2-2 against one another.
If Walker Valley beats McMinn on Saturday, then Walker Valley would be No. 3, Bradley No. 4 and Cleveland No. 5.
TICKETS AND PARKING: Tickets for each day of the District 5-4A tournament at McMinn County High School will be $8 for adults and $5 for students. Parking will cost $3.
