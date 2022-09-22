Lady Cherokees blank Cleveland, clinch No. 2 seed in District 5-AAA From staff reports Sep 22, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The McMinn County girls' soccer team defeated Cleveland 5-0 on Thursday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex.Lexi Lawson sent in four goals, and a Cleveland own goal accounted for the Lady Cherokees' other score. Mackenzie Howard and Kylee Hockman each recorded one assist.With the win, the Lady Tribe (6-3-1, 5-1 District 5-AAA) bounced back from Tuesday's loss to Walker Valley and clinched the No. 2 seed for the district tournament in October.McMinn is back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Farragut in non-district play. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mcminn County Seed Sport Cleveland Cherokees Own Goal Mackenzie Howard Kylee Hockman Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 Pelley attempt to oust Perkinson as mayor fails for now Police reports for Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 Lady Cherokees' streak against 5-AAA opponents ends at 31 after loss to Walker Valley Sumner talks Athens growth, needs moving forward Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
