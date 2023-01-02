EVENSVILLE – The McMinn County Lady Cherokees blasted past Sequatchie County for the second time 48-35 Friday to finish the Rhea County Christmas Invitational in fourth place.
The Lady Cherokees got off to another fast first-half start outscoring the Lady Indians 25-18. Aubrey Gonzalez and Jaz Moses both scored six points in the first half, and the Lady Cherokees connected on four 3-pointers in the first half.
“We played pretty good, played pretty good,” said Lady Tribe head coach David Tucker. “We played pretty well. We starting to get people who never got playing time, and we got things straightened out. We played pretty well.”
The Lady Cherokees’ offensive production fell off in the third quarter as the Lady Indians won the period 10-9, but still trailed going into the fourth 34-28. The Lady Tigers went on a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter, and Gonzalez hit six of her seven free throws in the quarter to ice the game.
Behind Gonzalez’s 19 points and Moses’ 13 points, the Lady Cherokees moved to 11-6 on the season.
“We did exactly what we wanted to do,” Tucker said. “We got a layup we made it. We got free throws we made them. It was just a good performance from us after losing two key people on the season.”
Gonzalez and Brooklyn Stinnett were named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Lady Cherokees began the New Year 6 p.m. Tuesday at area rival Meigs County, aiming for a season sweep of the Lady Tigers.
McMinn is back in action 6 p.m. Friday at home, resuming District 5-4A play against Rhea County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.