The seismic change to McMinn County’s competitive landscape in several of its sports has been finalized for the next two years with minimal additional changes.
The TSSAA Board of Control put the wraps on classification for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years at its meeting Thursday in Murfreesboro.
This means big changes for McMinn, in particular, for basketball, baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball, whose traditional district is now an entire region and split into two four-member districts.
McMinn is placed in District 5-4A (5-AAA in soccer and volleyball) with Cleveland, Rhea County and Walker Valley. In the opposite District 6-4A (6-AAA in soccer and volleyball) are Bradley Central, East Hamilton, Ooltewah and Howard. The two districts together make up the new Region 3-4A (3-AAA in soccer and volleyball).
With only four schools in each district, all basketball teams would be automatically in the region tournament, and the district tournament becomes strictly for region seeding purposes. On the other hand, baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball still only advance the top two district tournament finishers to region play.
One positive effect from the new alignment is much-reduced travel distances for McMinn in the postseason. McMinn would not have to ride more than 60 miles until advancing to sectional play against the opposing Region 4-4A (4-AAA in soccer and volleyball).
The only further change from Thursday’s Board of Control meeting affecting McMinn is Cleveland wrestling moving into District 5-AA with McMinn to match the district alignment there with all other sports. But since the Region 3-AA tournaments are where the postseason begins for wrestling, that change is practically meaningless.
Thus, Central and Meigs lost what would’ve been its farthest potential destination for region play in those three sports. District 3-2A remained intact from its initial plan with Central, Meigs, Kingston, Polk, Sweetwater and Tellico Plains, and the opposite District 4-2A within the region now includes Bledsoe County, Brainerd, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences (CSAS), Marion County, Sequatchie County and Tyner Academy.
Central and Meigs’ possible sectional opponents are also unchanged from the initial plan. They still face Region 1-2A out of northeast Tennessee, which includes Alcoa, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Cumberland Gap, Austin-East, Oneida, Pigeon Forge, Eagleton College and Career Academy, L&N STEM Academy, Chuckey-Doak, Hampton, South Greene, West Greene, Happy Valley and Johnson County.
In the first three rounds of the playoffs, the Cherokees would face Region 3-5A, which no longer includes Powell, as it moved to Region 2-5A. Region 3-5A includes Campbell County, Clinton, Karns, Lenoir City and Oak Ridge.
The opposing District 4-A within Region 2-A includes Bledsoe County, CSAS, Chattanooga Prep, Lookout Valley, Marion County, Sale Creek and Sequatchie County.
The opposing Region 1-A in sectional play includes Kingston, Greenback, Rockwood, Oneida, Oliver Springs, Harriman, Eagleton, Chuckey-Doak, Cosby, Cumberland Gap, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Pigeon Forge, University and West Greene.
Gone from the previous 5-AA are Kingston, Loudon, Sequoyah and Alcoa, which all moved to District 4-AA and will not even be possible postseason opponents until the state tournament. Instead, joining Central and Meigs in the new 5-AA are Brainerd, Chattanooga Central, East Ridge and Tyner.
And in the opposing District 6-AA within Region 3-AA are Grundy County, Hixson, Red Bank, Sequatchie County, Signal Mountain and Soddy-Daisy.
In sectional play, Central and Meigs would face a Region 4-AA that includes Cumberland County, Livingston Academy, Stone Memorial, Upperman, Watertown, Cascade, Community, Giles County, Marshall County and Murfreesboro Central Magnet.
