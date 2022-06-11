Etowah’s Ryan Triplett got to meet former University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow during the third round of the Special Olympics USA Games national golf tournament in Orlando, Fla. on Wednesday. He finished with a silver medal
ORLANDO – Etowah’s Ryan Triplett came up just short in his quest for a gold medal at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
Triplett and his golfing partner, M.E. Davis, shot a four-day total of 416, finishing second to the 407 shot by the gold-medal winning team of Matthew and Richard Drumright, also from Tennessee. The next closest competing team, which was from Florida, shot a 421 to capture the bronze medal. The fourth place and fifth place teams, from Idaho and Florida, shot a 425 and a 429, respectively.
After shooting a 109 and then a pair of 100s over the first three days, Triplett and Davis finished the event with a 107 on Thursday. The winning team finished with a 103 on the final day.
“It was rough out there today,” Triplett said on Thursday.
“We just hit some bad shots. Then we had two 30-minute weather delays. I just took a nap. I was a little frustrated with how I was playing, but I played better after taking a nap and resting.”
Unfortunately for Triplett, there were only three holes left after the weather delays so there wasn’t enough time for a comeback.
“I was sort of frustrated,” Triplett said. “It’s like I let everyone down that supported me.”
But despite the initial disappointment, Triplett said he enjoyed the trip.
“I had a lot of fun,” Triplett said. “I liked playing on a PGA course. I guess getting silver in my first USA Games is pretty good.”
Triplett pointed out that this iteration of the national tournament, which he won in 2017 and has now been renamed USA Games, is different because there is wider participation. He noted that there were teams from several countries participating.
Of course, as a Florida Gator fan, getting to meet former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow was the highlight of the event.
“The was pretty awesome,” Triplett said. “I got to talk to him and shake his hand. I told him I was a big fan of his since he was at Florida. We talked a little bit and then we gave each other the Gator chomp and he went on. That made my trip.”
After four days of competing, it was time to relax with a trip to Disney World.
