The Tennessee Wesleyan University baseball team, a perennial national title contender, will be holding a kids’ baseball camp later this month.
The camp, which will be held July 26-30 at Athens Insurance Field, is for players ages 6-13.
Registration is $100. Contact Zack Sterner at zsterner@tnwesleyan.edu to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.