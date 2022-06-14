Several Mcminn County soccer players earned team superlatives during their team banquet in late May. Front, from left: Russell Carter, Eli Underdown, Dax Mayfield, Wesley Graybeal and Preston Armstrong. Back, from left: Shamalh McDermott, Noah Graybeal, Bobby Rikard, Micah Underdown, Brady Ervin and Zaamel Mercer. Not present: Isaiah Klusman and Ubaldo Hernandez.
Several Mcminn County soccer players earned team superlatives during their team banquet in late May. Front, from left: Russell Carter, Eli Underdown, Dax Mayfield, Wesley Graybeal and Preston Armstrong. Back, from left: Shamalh McDermott, Noah Graybeal, Bobby Rikard, Micah Underdown, Brady Ervin and Zaamel Mercer. Not present: Isaiah Klusman and Ubaldo Hernandez.
The numbers themselves told much of the story for McMinn County boys’ soccer this spring.
The Cherokees’ 11-5-2 overall record for 2022 represented the most wins and fewest losses in a season during the head coaching tenure of coach Duane Rikard, and that was the success the Tribe celebrated in its team banquet in May at Heritage Park.
And the key to McMinn’s success, Rikard said, was a togetherness that previous Cherokee squads haven’t had.
“The chemistry that these guys have and the way that they played for one another,” Rikard said to the team. “We have not had that as a team since I have been coaching. So the success of this year’s team rests on the back of every single one of you guys.”
The 2022 season was a turnaround from a 2021 season that ended in a 3-11 record, thanks in part to many of the returning players becoming a year older.
And the season numbers reflected that maturity, with the Cherokees scoring 48 goals in 2022 compared to only 15 the previous year. The Tribe conceded only 22 goals this season, compared to 40 in 2021. And McMinn scored 28 of its goals off assists this season, also a high during Rikard’s tenure.
And after nobody scored double-digit goals last season, the Cherokees had three do so this year. Zaamel Mercer scored 12 goals and Brady Ervin and Ray Reyes 10 each.
“Taking a look at the stats for this year, you can see how much this team improved on previous teams,” Rikard said.
McMinn loses five seniors to graduation, including goalkeeper Noah Graybeal, who secured 111 saves this season and 117 the year before. Other losses are forward Diego Camacho, defensive captains Bobby Rikard and Ubaldo Hernandez and midfield leader Micah Underdown.
However, Mercer, Ervin and Reyes all return as seniors next season, as the Cherokees will aim to return to region play for the first time since 2018.
DISTRICT ACCOLADES: Five Cherokees received District 5-AAA honors. Zaamel Mercer was named the district’s Offensive Most valuable Player, dishing 10 assists on top of his 12 goals in 2022. Brady Ervin, Bobby Rikard and Noah Graybeal earned First Team honors, and Micah Underdown was named to the Second Team.
ALL-REGION: Three McMinn players also earned All-Region 3-AAA recognition. Zaamel Mercer and Noah Graybeal were named to the First Team and Brady Ervin to the Second Team.
JUNIOR VARSITY AWARDS: Team awards for the junior varsity were as follows:
• Best Offensive Player: Preston Armstrong.
• Best Defensive Player: Russell Carter.
• Best Midfield Player: Dax Mayfield.
• Most Improved Player: Isaiah Klusman.
• Most Valuable Player: Shamalh McDermott.
• Cherokee Award: Wesley Graybeal.
VARSITY AWARDS: Team awards for the varsity team were as follows:
SCHOLARSHIPS: Two scholarships were also presented at the banquet. Noah Graybeal received the Santiago Snellgrose Memorial Scholarship, and Bobby Rikard earned the Men’s Soccer Alumni Special Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.