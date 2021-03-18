The Meigs County and McMinn County softball teams will be part of this weekend’s Tiger Classic.
The 16-team tournament includes four pools of four teams each. All games are at Athens Regional Park on Friday and Saturday.
This is the 15th year of the Tiger Classic and Meigs County Coach Jeff Davis said this year’s lineup is very competitive.
“This may be the best field of teams we’ve ever had,” Davis said. “We have everything from A to AAA teams, private schools and state champions. There will be a lot of good competition. Hopefully, the weather doesn’t affect us.”
As of Wednesday evening the weather on Friday and Saturday is supposed to be clear.
Meigs is in Pool A and will play Tellico on Friday at 5 p.m. and Signal Mountain at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers will face Silverdale at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
McMinn is in Pool C and will play Sweetwater at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and East Hamilton at 6:30 p.m. McMinn will face Sale Creek at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Pool B includes Ooltewah, Copper Basin, Sequoyah and Soddy Daisy while Pool D includes Girls Preparatory School, Greenback, Polk County and Sequatchie County.
Bracket play will be split into two single elimination brackets. First and second place teams will be in one bracket and third and fourth in each pool will be in another.
Bracket play begins at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday with both championship games scheduled at 6 p.m.
Meigs has never won its own tournament and the year the Lady Tigers had a real chance the final two rounds were rained out. While winning the tournament is nice, the main reason for the tournament, aside from being a fundraiser, is to see how the Lady Tigers stack up against other teams in the area. Davis said Tennessee is one of the top five states for softball along with California, Texas and other sunshine states that can play year round.
“It sort of shows where we are as a team,” Davis said. “There is a lot of good softball in this area. It’s also a good way to see our younger players.”
The Tiger Classic was not held last year because of COVID.
