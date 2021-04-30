POWELL — The McMinn County baseball team took a 4-3 loss on Thursday at Powell in non-district play.
The Cherokees (12-11-1) took a 2-0 lead on a Hayden Frank two-run double in the top of the first inning. But Powell strung together three hits amid a walk, hit batter and error to jump ahead 3-2 in the third. Powell tacked on another run in the fourth.
Frank struck again in the fifth with an RBI double to cut McMinn’s deficit to 4-3, but the Cherokees only put one more runner on base the last two innings.
Will Grimmett (L) recorded four strikeouts against seven hits, one walk and four earned runs in his four-inning start. Ollie Akens pitched the remaining two innings, giving up no more hits, walks or runs while fanning three.
Frank and Will Harris got two hits each, with two doubles from Frank and also a double from Harris.
McMinn returns to action 7 p.m. today at Loudon, the first-place team in District 5-AA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.