Tennessee Wesleyan's soccer teams won in a pair of routs over Kentucky Christian on Tuesday at home.
The men won 9-0, after leading 4-0 at halftime. Billy Boag scored four goals and Harry Baggaley three. Leo Anthony and Montel McKenzie added one goal each. Elias Alverez and Kyle Wynne each had two assists, and Boag, Baggaley, Hudson Harvey, Nicholas Akoto, Luis Ortiz and Tom Lake one assist each.
The women's game was even more lopsided, with the Lady Bulldogs winning 16-0. TWU led 9-0 at halftime. Natalie Feaster led with four goals, Katie Phillips netted three goals, Marte Stokseth, Alex Green and Jade Mayo two each, and Cynthia Venzor, Chloe Rootes and Ashlyn Brown one each. Rootes led in assists with four, and Julia Ruiz Vargas picked up three assists, and Venzor, Stokseth, Brook Biddle, Callie Chaffinch, Lauryn Smith and Malene Duus one assist each.
The women play at Union 5 p.m. Saturday, and both teams are at Point on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
