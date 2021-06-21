The basketball Cherokees have been hard at work for the first month and a half of new head coach Randy Casey’s tenure, as much in the weight room as on the court.
McMinn County put some of the early results of that grind on display in a playday Thursday in the MCHS gymnasium with two impressive wins over this past season’s top two teams in the former District 5-AA. The Tribe’s varsity squad blitzed Sequoyah, that district’s runner-up, 66-40, and then finished the evening pulling away to a 58-39 victory over Loudon, which had won its district championship and advanced to its region semifinal.
Earlier Thursday, McMinn’s freshman teams played Bradley Central and Loudon, and its junior varsity squads Sequoyah and Loudon.
The Cherokees provided just a taste of what they could look like when they take the floor this November, as Casey has emphasized weight training as a cornerstone of the program since being introduced as the coach in early May. McMinn hasn’t even installed its offensive scheme, yet, but both scrimmages involved the Cherokees scoring often in transition and forcing turnovers with tight man-to-man defense.
“The thing from day one that we’ve emphasized is getting stronger, bigger, faster, all those things,” Casey said. “We don’t have any offense in. We’re working on becoming, and we’re going to have a shirt, our motto is ‘every-day guys.’ And we’re working on becoming every-day guys.
“These guys lifted weights at 7 this (Thursday) morning, and then did some speed work and agility this morning, then they come to play tonight. That’s what we are, and I told these guys, that’s what we’re going to do. And now they are seeing that if we do this and we do it together, great things can happen. It’s not about me, it’s about these guys, it’s about how hard they’re working and how much they are becoming a family.”
So far, so good, according to Casey — but at the same time he emphasized the Cherokees still have a long way to go and a lot of things to learn and correct.
“But I’m proud of our effort, and that’s the way we’re going to play all the time,” Casey said. “That’s the only thing I know how to do, and we’re going to demand that kind of effort all the time, and if we don’t get it, we’ll keep tinkering until we find it. I’m very proud of where we are right now. We’re happy, but we’re not satisfied.”
Also on display in Thursday’s scrimmages was the Cherokees’ potential depth, with more than a dozen players seeing time on the court for the varsity squad.
“Right now I feel like I can play 12 guys and not miss anything,” Casey said. “And that’s a luxury. My toughest job is trying to figure out how to get them all playing time. But that’s a good problem to have, so I’ll deal with it. But our guys, they’ve bought in, they’re playing hard, they’re playing together, and I couldn’t be happier at this point, but I’m obviously not satisfied.”
McMinn has had a busy summer in various summer camps this June — which were back in session after the 2020 summer of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cherokees posted wins over Howard and Tyner Academy at a camp in Cleveland in early June and played two competitive games against nationally regarded powerhouse Hamilton Heights from Chattanooga.
The Cherokees also played several teams at Tennessee Wesleyan last week, and the day before Thursday’s playday took the court at Tusculum University against Farragut and reigning Class AA state champion Greeneville.
“We want to play the best possible people, and I’m not worried about our record in the summertime, even though it’s pretty good,” Casey said. “I’m not worried about that. I’m worried about seeing us get better, and that’s the main thing. And you can’t get better if you play subpar opponents, and we’re trying to find the best people we can.”
McMinn has one more week of work before the TSSAA summer dead period halts all activity for two weeks starting June 28.
