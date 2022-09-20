Chargerettes mercy-rule Chattanooga Central From staff reports Sep 20, 2022 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHATTANOOGA – The McMinn Central girls' soccer team won after one half 10-0 Tuesday at Chattanooga Central.The win clinched the No. 2 seed in District 7-AA for the Chargerettes (7-4, 2-1).Savannah Miller tallied a hat trick, and Reagan Baker, Maddie Kirkpatrick and Macy Knox each knocked in two goals and Kali Miller one goal.Central is back in action 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Kingston in non-district play. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chattanooga Central Hat Trick Miller Sport Win Mcminn Central District Soccer Team Seed Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Police reports for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 Police reports for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 Pelley attempt to oust Perkinson as mayor fails for now Police reports for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 Sumner talks Athens growth, needs moving forward Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Trending Recipes
