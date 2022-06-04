DECATUR — Prior to his current ties to nearby Cleveland, University of Tennessee pitcher Camden Sewell’s path to success started in Meigs County.
The senior was born and raised in Meigs County.
Despite going to elementary school in Meigs County and playing youth baseball there before moving to Cleveland, the Florida Gators were his top team. Sewell’s father’s side of the family is from Florida while his biological mother’s side is from Meigs County.
“Growing up he wanted Florida gear,” Camden’s great uncle, Athens City Schools Director Robert Greene, said. “We all bought him Florida gear, but we were like ‘Oh God, don’t let him go to Florida.’ When he went to Tennessee he got rid of his Florida gear. I’d say he made a good choice.”
After leaving Meigs County for Cleveland, Sewell ended up at Cleveland High School, where he was ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 right-handed pitcher in the state of Tennessee in the 2018 class by Perfect Game.
McMinn Central Coach Chris Shepherd managed Sewell’s travel ball team for part of a season for Exposure, a well-known travel ball team during Sewell’s senior year of high school.
“He’s a fiery competitor on the mound,” Shepherd said. “He always has a lot of movement, there’s nothing straight that comes out of his arm. He’s got a 90 mile per hour fastball and a breaking ball. I wouldn’t want to face him in the box. I only had him for a few games and I certainly didn’t affect his career, but it’s cool to say I was on the same field as he was.”
Shepherd said he remembered Sewell, before going up to UT, facing off against Walter’s State Community College and holding his own. But Sewell did more than just rely on his talent as he had discussions with Shepherd on the finer points of pitching.
“We talked about pitch selection,” Shepherd said. “He was a student of the game. Everyone seemed to like him, but he was a real bulldog on the mound.”
Sewell may have gotten his size from the Meigs County side of the family as he is a similar height as former Meigs athlete Mike “Floss” Wilson. The two are second cousins and both stood at least 6’3,” but Floss was 240 pounds while Sewell is under 190.
“Mike was quite a bit bigger and he played three sports,” Greene said. “He went up to UT to play football and came back to play basketball at Tennessee Wesleyan for Coach (Dwain) Farmer. Camden has specialized in baseball and has done really well.”
Wilson, who died in 1991 in a car wreck, was one of the best athletes to come out of Meigs County according to those who saw him play.
Sewell is also carving out a nice athletic career. As a freshman his 2.18 ERA was the lowest by a true freshman in program history at the time. As a junior he went 4-1 with a 2.82 ERA, setting or tying career highs in wins (four), saves (two), innings pitched (51) and strikeouts (46).
Though he is classified as a senior this year, he has one more year of eligibility if he wants to come back. That may depend on where he is picked in the Major League Baseball draft.
Sewell, who has already graduated with a degree in sports management, had another standout season this year. The Vols are hosting the Knoxville Regional this weekend as Tennessee attempts to reach Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.
“We’ve gone to Knoxville a lot,” Greene said. “We’ve been on road trips to Florida and Mississippi State. We’ve got tickets to the Knoxville Regional. We’re not sure after that yet, but we enjoy following him.”
Greene is happy with Sewell’s success on the diamond, but he’s even happier with Sewell off the field.
“He’s a real fine young man,” Greene said. “We are proud of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.