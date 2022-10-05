McMinn County’s deep roster could be the difference when they host Sweetwater for Homecoming Thursday.
The Cherokees are a Class 5A school, which means they have a deeper roster on both sides of the football compared to the Class 3A Wildcats. That depth will show up when they’re rotating fresher guys in and out of the game.
“That’s probably the biggest thing that’s an advantage for a bigger school, because they’re obviously a smaller school and they don’t have as many players as we do,” said McMinn Head
Coach Bo Cagle. “On the lines we try not to play people both ways because those big guys up there have to get after it, up there we’re two-platooning for sure on the lines and our linebacker positions, both sides of the ball will be playing one side of the ball.”
McMinn (4-2) does have players that play both sides of the ball, but they have depth at those spots as well.
“Skill positions we will play some both ways but do have depth there, where we can give guys breaks in and out of the game on both sides at receiver, running back and defensive back,” Cagle said. “Those are things that always are to your advantage when you’re a bigger school and you have more depth.”
Sweetwater (5-1) lost to Meigs County 23-22 earlier this season but is on a five-game win streak and is coming into this matchup with a lot of momentum. The Wildcats will come into the game as the No. 5-ranked team in Class 3A.
Cagle expects Sweetwater to “do what they do.”
“(Sweetwater) Coach (Mike) Martin does a very good job of scheming up what his team is good at,” Cagle said.
“They are really big, they’ve got big lines on both sides of the ball, big quarterback and running backs. I expect them to run the ball first on us then mix in the pass when we commit too many people to try to stop the run.”
