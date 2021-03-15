Tim McPhail is set to undergo surgery Tuesday, the first step of his treatment following a frightening medical incident and diagnosis.
The McMinn County High School girls’ basketball coach had been airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville this past Tuesday, March 9, after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, according to correspondence McMinn athletic director Bo Cagle shared with The Daily Post-Athenian.
McPhail underwent an MRI Wednesday night and was informed Thursday that he had three tumors on his brain that had originated somewhere else. The surgery scheduled for Tuesday will remove one of those tumors, while the other two will be treated with chemotherapy or radiation therapy.
“It really puts things in perspective,” said Cagle to The DPA.
“A lot of times we think jobs, sports, et cetera, are the most important things in our lives. They are not, and unfortunately sometimes it takes something like this to put things back in order.”
According to the correspondence, McPhail was “awake and in good spirits” following his stroke Tuesday in Knoxville. A CT scan Wednesday morning showed nothing had gotten worse, and he “sounded good” on the phone that morning as well.
McPhail, who also coaches McMinn’s middle school football program and is an assistant coach with the Cherokees’ football team, was moved out of the intensive care unit on Wednesday.
A Meal Train account has been set up to take donations for the McPhail family. As of Sunday evening, more than $2,200 had been raised toward a $5,000 goal.
To donate to the McPhail family, visit the link mealtrain.com/5emrk7
