McMinn County’s rally fell short Friday as the Lady Cherokees dropped an 8-4 decision to visiting Rhea County.
There was no short supply of power as both teams hit a pair of home runs.
One of them by Aaliyah Cagle in the sixth closed a three-run deficit to 5-4, but Rhea County hit a three-run homer in the seventh to earn the win. Four errors didn’t help the Lady Cherokees.
“We are still leaving too many on base and making too many mistakes in the field,” McMinn Coach Mark Rogers said. “We did hit the ball pretty well. Aaliyah and Cami (Wade) have always been able to hit the ball hard and have been home run threats. It was nice that we had runners on base this time, most of the time it’s been solo homers.
“They were up 5-2 and we came back. We just had a rough seventh inning that hurt us.”
McMinn (11-12) is scheduled to travel to McMinn Central tonight at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Eagles took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
McMinn then tied the game in the bottom of the first. Sammie Greeson singled and later Wade homered to right field to knot the game 2-2.
Rhea climbed out to a 4-2 lead in the second inning and then went up 5-2 in the third. McMinn errors helped Rhea score in both innings.
The Lady Cherokees crept closer in the sixth inning when Cagle slammed a two-run homer to make it 5-4.
Rhea County, however, capped its half of the seventh with a three-run homer to give the Lady Eagles an 8-4 advantage.
Addie Benton led off McMinn’s half of the seventh with a single, but the Lady Cherokees couldn’t mount another rally in the 8-4 loss.
McMinn finished with eight hits and three of them came from Lexi Cooley. She also scored a pair of runs.
Gage and Wade each hit home runs and both had two RBIs.
Cagle suffered the loss. In three innings she surrendered five runs on five hits, but only two of those runs were earned. She struck out one and walked two.
Reagan Wade gave up three runs on three hits. She struck out two and walked none.
