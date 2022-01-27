ENGLEWOOD — Coach Daniel Curtis feels like the Chargers are finally starting to get it, at least on the defensive side of the ball — and just in time, too.
McMinn Central forced 16 turnovers and several stretches without a field goal from Kingston, taking control of the game in the fourth quarter on the way to a 73-65 win Tuesday in The Roundhouse.
The Chargers (8-11, 4-2 District 3-2A) won their third straight game in district play and evened themselves with Meigs County for second place in the standings — with the top spot in District 3-2A still possibly within reach.
“Finally, we’re playing well,” said Central coach Daniel Curtis. “Defensively, I think we’re playing the best basketball we’ve played.”
Central also avenged a loss to Kingston (4-14, 2-3) in December, in which Colby Raymer torched the Chargers for 54 points. Raymer still scored a game-high 31 points Tuesday, but only 14 through the first three quarters. McCain Baker and Isaiah Edmonds drew the task of defending Raymer. Baker drew three charges, including a key one on Raymer during the fourth quarter.
And the Yellowjackets, who had trailed 27-25 at halftime after a second quarter with four ties and two lead changes, edged ahead 39-35 before a Will Cooper 3-pointer sparked a 9-2 Central run to end the third quarter. Darius Carden continued the sport with two baskets, and Jyrel Arnwine’s free throws lifted Central ahead 44-41 entering the fourth.
Carden made a pair from the stripe and then got a steal and dish to Cooper for the finish to begin the final period. Gabe Masingale followed with six straight points, including a putback, and Cooper’s slash to the hoop for the three-point play put the Chargers ahead 57-45.
“What a job, and he got some points there in the end, but all together they executed the game plan defensively,” Curtis said. “Offensively we sputtered a little bit like we did last night (at CAK), but we got it going in the second half and spread that thing out to 12.”
And despite Raymer scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter for Kingston, the Yellowjackets never got closer than eight points the rest of the way. Central made 19 of its 23 free throws in the fourth quarter alone and 34-43 for the game.
“If we can shoot 30 free throws a night, we’re doing what we need to do,” Curtis said.
Cooper led four double-figure scorers from Central with 20 points, and Masingale collected a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Carden added 14 points and Arnwine 10.
“I like where we’re at defensively,” Curtis said. “Offensively we’ve got to get a little bit better, but we’re getting there.”
And that’s when coach Johnny Morgan issued the Chargerettes (15-4, 6-0) a challenge.
“We were good in the first quarter, and then we backed off the press and lost the last two or three minutes of the half, lost our momentum,” Morgan said. “We were, OK, let’s just coast through here. And then at halftime we talked about having pride in how you play. And are we going to be one of those teams that just plays good in spurts, or are we going to be one of those teams?”
Back in their press to begin the third quarter, the Chargerettes started it on an 8-0 run and ended any thoughts of a comeback the Lady Yellowjackets may have entertained, continuing to swell their lead to 72-40 entering the fourth. Central swelled its advantage with another 10-0 spurt to start the final period.
“I asked them in there (locker room), you don’t need to answer out loud, but do you not want to play like that all the time?” Morgan said. “And you’re capable of that. You’re capable of playing that way all the time. So we’ll see.”
Central recovered from the loss it sustained Monday at CAK, thanks to what Morgan said was “a lot more five-on-five on both ends of the floor.”
“I don’t think they’re selfish, but they’re trying to carry the team, and we forced a lot stuff last night,” Morgan said. “We took a lot of bad shots last night. We didn’t take care of the basketball. And tonight we moved the ball and moved on defense and helped each other, and that was encouraging.”
Kellan Baker led five double-digit scorers for the Chargerettes with 17 points, and Maddox Mayfield added 15, Molly Masingale 12 and Karina Bystry and Kara Crabtree 10 each.
Next for Central on Thursday is a trip south on U.S. 411 to former district rival Polk County, which is now instead in the opposing district of Region 2-2A, thus making it a potential postseason preview. The girls tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30.
“I’ve told them we lost four games, and those four games they had one thing in common: the other team outplayed us,” Morgan said. “They just kicked us, and I thought CAK did (Monday night). They wanted to win, and we just struggled to do things.”
The Chargerettes found themselves on the wrong end of the Lady Warriors’ revenge bid after falling behind 17-10 after the first quarter. Central cut its deficit to 29-25 at halftime and still trailed by four points, 42-38, after three.
But the Chargerettes could not complete their rally, as CAK made 11 of its 13 free throws in the fourth quarter. Masingale scored 13 of Central’s 16 fourth-quarter points, finishing with a game-high 27 points. Only one other Chargerette scored in double figures, Kellan Baker with 10, and no others scored more than five points.
The Chargers trailed 31-23 at halftime despite Gabe Masingale scoring 15 of his 18 points in the first half. Luke Carter led the Warriors with 23 points, 13 of those before the break.
Will Cooper scored 13 of his 15 points, and Darius Carden 11 of his 13, in the second half. Despite that, Central still trailed 43-38 at the end of the third quarter and could not finish its rally, as CAK made seven of its eight free throws in the fourth quarter.
