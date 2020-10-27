Meigs won two out of its three games while McMinn won once in Saturday’s Sequoyah Conference youth football playoffs.
The Chargers have not turned in any scores or statistics from Saturday’s games.
Next week’s hosts for this week’s playoff games are McMinn, Tellico and Lenoir City.
Local teams playing at McMinn include the McMinn Super Crickets vs Bradley at 2:30 p.m. (league) and the McMinn Cutters vs Bradley (league) at 3:45 p.m.
At Tellico, the Meigs Crickets will face Tellico (classic) at 2:45 p.m. and the Charger Hoppers will play Meigs (classic) at 5:15 p.m.
There are no local teams playing at Lenoir City.
No statistics were turned in for this past Saturday’s games. Team administrators or coaches are encouraged to turn in game reports or statistics so that players can be in the newspaper. The Daily Post-Athenian posts the youth football report every Tuesday and publishes it in the newspaper on Wednesday or Friday as space allows.
The Meigs County Crickets defeated Polk County 28-0. Hayden Sanders was named the offensive MVP and Kalix Kilpatrick the defensive MVP.
The Meigs Crickets will play Tellico in the second round of the playoffs at 2:45 p.m. at Tellico this Saturday.
The Meigs Hoppers defeated Tellico 16-6. Dalton Bean was the offensive MVP and Ethan Malone the defensive MVP.
The Meigs Hoppers will play the Chargers in the second round of the playoffs at Tellico at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The McMinn Cutters defeated Meigs 20-8.
For Meigs, the offensive MVP was Briar Roberts and the Carter Schroeder was the defensive MVP.
The McMinn Cutters will play at 3:45 p.m. this Saturday at McMinn County High School. As a playoff round host this Saturday, games will start at 10 a.m. with the last game at 3:45 p.m. Both of the McMinn teams will face rival Bradley at 2:30 and 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.