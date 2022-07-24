The luck of the draw went against the racers from Athens.
Parker McDonald and Jacob Barnes happened to be thrown into heats with some of the fastest cars in the 84th FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday in Akron, Ohio, which prevented them from advancing past the first round.
McDonald, 11, competing in the Super Stock Division, finished third in his first-round heat, just 0.022 second behind first-place Hannah Craytor, from Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, and 0.001 second behind Jillian Moore of Portage County, Ohio.
But McDonald’s time of 28.472 seconds would have won nearly all the other first-round heats and would have also beaten the time of the winner in the final championship heat.
“He (McDonald) got caught up in the mid-week race and in the All-American with some of the fastest cars, and that’s just the luck of the draw,” said Austin Fesmire, Athens Parks and Recreation Director and the Athens derby director.
And Barnes, 10, in the Stock Division, was third in his first round heat, 0.01 second behind Henning Lett of Columbus, Ohio, and 0.053 second behind Dominic Frassinelli of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Frassinelli ended up finishing second in the championship heat and was a small swerve away from winning the title.
“The kid that beat Jacob in the first round that finished second, I was watching from the hotel, and that kid had the fastest car but he swerved in the middle of the track and ground off his energy and tried to bring it back, and that’s what cost him a world championship,” Fesmire said. “So we really got beat by the fastest car. And we know we’re running really good when they’re just barely beating us. For years I went up there and the kids would ask if we had a chance. We obviously thought we did, but the more we race the more we know that our cars are equal to everybody else’s cars.”
In the Super Kids race Friday, Breylin Hagerty, 12, drew a bye into the second round, then won his first heat and then lost his next two in a double-elimination bracket. But the experience is something Hagerty will never forget.
“I was excited to go and it felt great up there,” Hagerty said. “It made me excited to be there and it was fun. I was thankful that I had the opportunity to go.”
McDonald noted that the hill in Akron was much steeper than in Athens, making the race more exciting at the national event.
“It was really fun because the hill is a lot different,” McDonald said. “It’s steeper and you got to go a lot faster.”
And McDonald will never forget the opportunity to meet new people.
“I got to meet a lot more friends up there and a lot of people around the world and a bunch of other stuff,” McDonald said.
“I’m just thankful that I got to go. It was awesome.”
Barnes, likewise, enjoyed the experience of racing and spending the week in Akron and “really want(s) to do this next year.”
“It was an honor to be in Akron,” Barnes said. “I just got to do a lot of different things. I met new friends and we got to trade shirts and pins, and I have some of the bracelets that I traded from other racers on right now. I am thankful to the Optimist Club in Athens for sponsoring me.”
The Athens contingent also got some air time to go along with performances Fesmire considered solid all around.
“All three of the people that were racing for Athens showed very well,” Fesmire said. “And we even got a little time on the Fox News station too. I always like that. I just happened to glance up and see the newscast they were doing, and we got back to the hotel room and I thought, ‘That looks like our car out there.’
“And they show all the different states, and they had a problem with the timer when we were racing on Tuesday, and we were right at the start, so our car got held at the start, and they told us just turn ours sideway on the track until they could get it fixed. Well Fox was there filming and they were saying there’s people here from all over the country and different states. And since our car was sideways it got all the time.”
Fesmire got sick Friday night before Saturday’s races, so he could not be on the track with McDonald and Barnes. But most of the work needed for Saturday’s races was done Friday, and McDonald and Barnes both said their dads helped them get their cars to the track and their wheels arranged on Saturday.
“All of my work is done before then. They needed me Friday but I don’t usually go up to the top on Saturday,” Fesmire said. “I just take pictures and their dads will walk them up to the thing. All I had to do Saturday was load to cars in the chute and I call it rinse, repeat, get the car the exact same way and all that stuff. When we go through the initial putting your car back together and all, that’s when they really need me. So I’m just the crew chief on that. But we had finished all that late Friday afternoon, so right after lunch. So I made it through that.”
In Tuesday’s mid-week race, McDonald finished second, 0.06 second behind Eleni Fischer of Columbus, Ohio. He placed ahead of Caroline Kajimura, who was racing in her hometown of Akron.
“I was so excited to beat the Akron car,” Fesmire said of Tuesday.
Barnes was third in his mid-week race Tuesday, 0.135 second behind first-place Natalie Roth of Kansas City.
