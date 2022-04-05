BENTON — The Cherokee National Forest and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will be hosting two “Kids Fishing Day” events on April 9 and 23 in the Cherokee National Forest’s Ocoee/Hiwassee Ranger District. Anglers 15 years and under with a non-fishing parent or guardian are invited to try their luck.
Catchable size trout will be stocked for both events. Fishing will be restricted to children 15 years of age and younger, a guardian must accompany all kids. No licenses or permits are required during these events.
The first event will be held on Saturday, April 9th from 7 a.m. to noon at McCamy Lake at the Chilhowee Recreation Area. From U.S. Highway 64 near the Ocoee Ranger Station turn onto Ocoee Scenic Byway (National Forest System Road 77). Continue up Chilhowee Mountain seven miles to the Chilhowee Recreation Area.
Lunch will be provided by the Cherokee Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
The second event will be held on Saturday, April 23rd from 7 am – 11 am at Spring Creek. Spring Creek Road (NFSR 27) is located north of the Hiwassee River and east off U.S. Highway 411. From Highway 411, take the turn off to Gee Creek Campground and follow NFSR 27 toward the Spring Creek Shooting Range. The turn off from Highway 411 is approximately six miles north of Benton and five miles south of Etowah.
Snacks will be provided for participants.
The event is sponsored by Trout Unlimited, Cherokee Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Tennessee State Parks, North Cleveland Walmart, Bargain Barn, Benton Shooter’s Supply, Etowah Chamber of Commerce, Polk County /Copper Basin Chamber of Commerce and FAY Portables.
For additional information please contact Bo Reynolds at (423) 338-3319, or bo.reynolds@usda.gov.
