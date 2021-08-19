KNOXVILLE — Juwan Mitchell wanted to play football in the South.
A native of Newark, New Jersey, Mitchell had a decision to make after playing a season at Butler Community College in Kansas. He could return to the Northeast to continue his collegiate career, or he could take his talents to a place culturally different from where he grew up, a place where football is king.
Mitchell took on the challenge, transferring to Texas in 2018 where he starred for the Longhorns at linebacker for two seasons, leading the team with 62 tackles as a junior in 2020.
“I picked the Longhorns because I wanted to separate myself,” Mitchell said. “I wanted to show everybody that we could go to the South and do it, too. A lot of people go to Ohio State, Michigan and stay in the Northeast area. I wanted to go to the South and challenge myself.
“It was hot, it was just different. They treat football totally different in Texas. That kind of made me take it more serious as well.”
But Texas decided to part ways with head coach Tom Herman after last season and Mitchell had another decision to make.
His second move brought him into the Southeastern Conference at Tennessee where he’s expected to heavily contribute to the Vols linebacking corps under first-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks.
“I really picked Tennessee because of the coaching staff and, you know, the conference,” Mitchell said. “The transition has been smooth. I pretty much look at the SEC like the Big 12 and the Big Ten.”
Like himself, Mitchell’s former school is joining the SEC, along with rival Oklahoma. The two programs announced their departure from the Big 12 earlier this month, going into effect officially at the end of the 2025 sports season.
Now having experienced, at least in part, what the league has to offer, Mitchell can see why the Longhorns decided to make the move.
“I’m proud of (Texas),” Mitchell said. “They should. They want to come over here just like I do. There’s a lot of talent at Texas. Them coming over will really help a lot.”
While at Texas, Mitchell played in 21 games during the 2019 and 2020 seasons and started 13 of them.
Joining a Vol defense that struggled last season, Mitchell believes his experience playing at a high-profile program the past two seasons will be valuable to the team.
“I’ve got two rings,” Mitchell said. “Even though they’re bowl rings, I know the standard. I know what it looks like. I look at myself in the mirror first. Coming in at inside linebacker, I knew I could actually challenge myself to be a leader and if things aren’t going right, I’ve got to look at myself. That’s the biggest thing.”
What also helped Mitchel to a successful junior season was his dedication to studying film and learning his assignments. He cited early-morning film study sessions with coaches at Texas as to what allowed him to become one of the top defensive players in the Big 12 last season, and he has brought that same interest to Knoxville.
“I found that the team really helped me,” Mitchell said. “Monday through Wednesday, I had my coach pick me up at 5:45 a.m. so we could go and breakdown film. I pretty much found out the ‘Why’ — why they’re calling that call in different situations. I spent a lot of time in the film room here because at first I didn’t have an iPad.
“At first, I just had to come here and get on their nerves, but now I have an iPad and I can watch it any time and mix it up a bit.”
While Mitchell is playing for his third defensive coordinator in three years, his adjustment to Banks’ system has been an easy one because it’s similar to what the Longhorns ran last season under defensive coordinator Chris Ash. That familiarity has allowed Mitchell to help be a leader on the Vols defense as well.
“I definitely love (this defense) because I feel like I’ve got so many tools in my belt being under so many different coaches,” Mitchell said. “I took all the positives from each coach I learned from the 3-4 system was more about getting downhill and getting the combos on the downs.
“Then in the 4-2-5, I had to lose weight so I could get sideline to sideline. Now (at Tennessee) we’re in a 4-2-5 still, so I feel like I’m ready for it.”
