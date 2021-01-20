CLEVELAND — That McMinn County led by 14 points with seven minutes left at Raider Arena, with a real opportunity to notch a long-awaited win over Cleveland, shows how far it has come.
But that the Cherokees finished the game by yielding a 20-2 run to the Blue Raiders, resulting in a heartbreaking 64-60 loss Tuesday, showed how far they still have to go.
It was certainly a different sort of game for McMinn (10-7, 4-3 District 5-AAA) than many it has played against Cleveland most of the last decade, including the 21-point loss at home to the Raiders in December. But in the end, the Tribe was still left wanting for its first win over Cleveland since the 2012 District 5-AAA tournament.
“It’s like I told the kids earlier today, this is not the same team,” said McMinn coach Ed Clendenen. “We’re not the same team from back then. We’ve really, really improved, and now we’ve got to work and take the next step, and sometimes that’s the hardest one to get over the hump and get to the top. But we’re right there. We can beat any team in this district, and we haven’t been able to say that for years. And we’ve got as good a chance as anyone to win this district tournament, and it’s going to be a dogfight.”
But it was also the second straight defeat in as many days that McMinn sustained after holding a lead in the fourth quarter, following a two-point overtime loss to Alcoa at home on Monday.
“It was a great effort. We’ve played super the last two nights, and we just weren’t able to close the deal either time,” Clendenen said. “That’s a little discouraging, but at the same time, it’s really encouraging because of the way that we’re starting to play.”
After two straight Andrew Beavers 3-pointers had put the Tribe ahead 58-44, a reverse layup from Davion Evans accounted for the only points McMinn scored in the final seven minutes, during which it missed its last six shots and committed five turnovers.
Grant Hurst took over with 13 of the Raiders’ last 20 points, beginning Cleveland’s big run with a drive to the hoop for a three-point play.
“I thought we did everything well the last two nights except guard one-on-one, and that’s something we’re going to have to improve upon, in our district and our league, for sure,” Clendenen said. “Other than the outcome, I can’t ask for much more here these last two nights.”
An offensive rebound led to a Kley McGowan 3-pointer, Rodney Broadnax followed with a trey of his own, and two more Hurst drives, one for another three-point play, brought Cleveland (7-5, 3-0) within 60-58 with 3:40 left.
“We’ve just got to do a little better job finishing, and all, and I thought we gave up too many second-chance points tonight,” Clendenen said. “When you play a team as good as Cleveland and all, and Cleveland did a really good job defensively. they made us earn everything that we got, so hat’s off to them, But at the same time, hat’s off to my kids for the effort and all they put in.”
Broadnax made the front end of a 1-and-1 to inch the Raiders to 60-59, and McMinn turned the ball over in response, an Alex Hyder steal leading to Hurst’s go-ahead layup with 3:12 left. Neither of the Cherokees’ next two attempts at go-ahead baskets connected, and the Raiders were able to hold on to the ball and a 61-60 lead for most of the last two minutes, with Hurst making three of his final four free throws to seal the Tribe’s fate.
McMinn jumped out to a 20-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, with team-high scorer Ty Runyan dropping 13 of his 19 points in the opening period, including three 3-pointers. But Cleveland’s pressure defense forced 10 Tribe turnovers in the second quarter, fueling a 16-0 run that put the Raiders ahead 22-20 with 3:25 left before halftime. The Cherokees stabilized by making all eight of their next free throw attempts between Runyan, Beavers, Jalan James and Evans, and a Beavers trey swung the lead back McMinn’s way, 33-31, into the break.
Hayden Frank scored six of his eight points in the third quarter, and another Beavers three, a James layup off an inbounds play and two Runyan jumpers pushed McMinn’s lead to 50-42 heading into the fourth. Donovan Daniel’s score off an inbounds pass and Beavers’ fourth and fifth threes of the game made for an 8-2 run to begin the final period – when Cleveland’s final run began.
Beavers finished with 17 points and Evans 10. Hurst and McGowan led the Raiders with 19 points each, matching Runyan for the game high.
The Lady Tribe (7-11, 4-3) finished the first half connecting on just four of their 19 field goal attempts and also committing 14 of their 23 turnovers. McMinn fell behind 15-6 after the first quarter and 33-10 at halftime and never recovered, trailing 44-22 after three and going on a 7-0 run during garbage time late in the fourth quarter that made the score closer than the game really was.
“It was a recipe for disaster,” said Lady Cherokees coach Tim McPhail. “The shooting did not surprise me as much as the turnovers. We were so uncharacteristically out of our element tonight. We don’t turn the ball over that much, and to come out and have 14 in the first half? You’re not giving yourself a chance to win, plan and simple.
“It’s frustrating with this bunch, because we’ve got experience. We’re kind of young, but we’ve got experienced players, so I don’t know what it was.”
Addie Smith scored eight of McMinn’s 10 first-half points and finished with 17 as the Lady Cherokees’ lone double-digit scorer before fouling out with 3:19 left.
Both McMinn basketball teams return home to play critical District 5-AAA contests against East Hamilton on Friday. The girls are still positioned to secure a top-three seed for the district tournament if they can finish the sweep of the Lady Hurricanes. The boys, meanwhile, can still stay in the bidding for the district’s No. 2 seed if they can take down the Hurricanes, who currently share the 5-AAA top spot with Cleveland. Friday’s games tip off at 6 p.m. for the girls and roughly 7:30 for the boys.
