MURFREESBORO – Coach Matt Ray could tell this outgoing senior class for the McMinn County Cherokees was going to accomplish some special things even back when they were freshmen.
This group of seniors – Hayden Frank, Andrew Ronne, Will Grimmett, Gavin Peterson, Andrew Beavers, Will Harris and Ryan Guthrie – set the standard that all future Tribe baseball teams will aim to match or surpass.
That seven-member senior class, which includes three NCAA Division I signees, led the Cherokees to their first-ever appearance in the TSSAA State Baseball Tournament.
"These guys, I remember when they came in as freshmen, we knew that they were going to be able to do some big things for us,” said Ray, which finished up his eighth season as the Cherokees' head coach. “And they continued to get better and better and better, and they established us around the area and showed these other guys how to work and how to compete. And it's huge. You have to have big senior leaders, and I really think these guys did their job with that.”
That first state tournament run ended after two losses, 8-0 Tuesday to defending state champion Farragut and 11-2 Wednesday to Clarksville. But that didn't take anything away from what these Cherokees had accomplished on the way to Murfreesboro, which also included their first region championship since 2005.
"I would rather my season end in the state tournament than anywhere else,” Ray said. “These guys did something that no one has ever done from our high school, and it was an absolute excellent run all season long. They battled, and I am proud that I'm a part of a team like this. I love the guys, love what they do, love how they go about their business. And I couldn't be happier for them for what they did.”
Frank, who is headed to Lipscomb University to continue his baseball career, had stated several times this season that his expectations for McMinn was the Class AAA state championship. But even though the Cherokees fell short of that goal with Wednesday's loss, Frank still felt he had a lot to be proud of.
"It was an insane experience,” said Frank, who is headed to Lipscomb University for his college baseball career. “I'm still upset that I had the plans and it didn't work out, but being here, that was the first step and we made that step to get here. And I'm proud of that myself.”
McMinn's first-ever state appearance was more than just an achievement. It was an experience with a higher level of play than it had experienced before, one that Grimmett said will carry on beyond their high school baseball careers.
"It's going to be the type of play that's going to be for most of our college careers,” said Grimmett, who will continue baseball at Morehead State in Kentucky. “It's going to be high-intensity, good hitters, good pitching, and we've got to battle through it and just keep going.”
Even as Ray and the Cherokees are tasked next spring with making up for the graduation of their landmark senior class, the coach believes the returning players' experience in the state tournament will pay dividends in the coming years.
“You have to take away how to win and how to win in big situations,” Ray said. “And then the confidence and the experience of just being here. Just being here, you get to see good baseball. You learn how to compete in these high-pressure situations, these games that have tremendous amount of meaning on them. I think it's going to be absolutely huge for our program.”
Any rebuilding next year could go a lot more smoothly with players like current juniors Ollie Akens and Sam Goodin, sophomore Jace Hyde and freshman catcher Mason Roderick having all played key roles for this year's Cherokees on the way to their historic state tournament appearance.
In addition, many, if not all, of the players from Athens City Middle School's TMSAA state tournament team this year could spell more high-level success for the Tribe in the years to come, eager to follow in this McMinn team's footsteps and perhaps surpass its achievements.
Akens, who is committed to MTSU, plans to take his experience from state tournament-level competition into his senior season in 2022 by going all out.
"Just hold nothing back, is what Coach told us every game,” Akens said. “And going into next year, I need to step up more and help the team more.
"I feel like it's made us all better ball players. We saw the talent that is out here, and when we go back to our own town, we feel like we're ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.