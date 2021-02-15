KINGSTON — Meigs County split a pair of non-district games at Kingston on Friday in the final game of the regular season.
The Lady Tigers earned the 59-42 victory, but Meigs had to work at it as they didn’t pull away until the fourth quarter.
Meigs won 72-25 in the first game earlier this year and Lady Tigers Coach Jason Powell wasn’t happy with his team’s performance on Friday. But he said that may actually be a wake up call.
“I thought Kingston came out and played like they were inspired and hit us in the mouth,” Powell said. “We got it up to 14 points or so and I thought maybe we can push it on up, but we never did. It hovered around 10.
“I’m glad we won, but maybe (struggling) is a good thing. I told the girls that this time of year (in the tournament) you have to be ready to play because there are no tomorrows. It can be over quickly and for the seniors that’s it.”
The Tigers hung tough with Kingston, the District 4-AA champions, but the Yellow Jackets pulled away in the third quarter as Meigs suffered a 76-58 setback.
Tigers Coach Sammy Perkinson said his team ran out of juice after playing a congested schedule in the past week, but gave Kingston credit.
“This was our fourth game in five days,” Perkinson said. “We hung with them for about a quarter and a half. Kingston is a really good team, they won their district up there. It’s hard to win up there. In 30 years I’ve probably only won up there three or four times. Of course, we don’t go up there every year, but it’s its hard to go up there and win.”
The Lady Tigers and Tigers will now set their sights on the District 5-AA Tournament. Each game is at the site of the higher seed and will start at 6 p.m.
The Lady Tigers steadied themselves a bit, but still went to the second quarter behind 18-12.
Meigs’ defense came to the forefront in the second period as Kingston only scored two points.
Two buckets by Anna Crowder and one each by Jaci Powell and Ansley Wade tied the game at 20-20.
Then a bucket by Crowder and a three-pointer by Powell with 48 seconds left in the period gave Meigs a 25-20 halftime lead.
Kingston started the third like it did the first, with a steal and layup. But then the Lady Tigers turned up the heat behind scoring by Anna Crowder, Powell and Wade.
Already up 32-26, Meigs went on an 8-0 run on two buckets by Wade and two free throws each by Ella Crowder and Wade. That put Meigs up 40-26 and in control of the game.
As the quarter was winding down, Anna Crowder made a steal and put up a quick layup at the buzzer to put Meigs ahead 42-30 going to the fourth.
Meigs made eight of 12 free throws in the fourth to come away with the 50-42 victory. Anna Crowder went 4-4 at the free throw line and Wade went 2-for-2.
Anna Crowder led the Lady Tigers with 21 points while Powell and Wade each scored 10.
Kingston fought back and had a 20-19 lead going to the second quarter, though.
The teams traded buckets for the first few minutes of the second with Meadows and Cameron Huckabey hitting field goals and then Jackson Shaver’s trey tying the game at 26-26.
Kingston then went on a 12-3 run interruped only by a ‘3’ by Seth Caldwell.
Kingston later went up 40-29 before a three-pointer by Armour. A bucket by Kingston gave the Yellow Jackets a 42-32 halftime advantage.
At that point Meigs was still in the game, but Kingston won the third quarter 19-9 and led 61-41 going to the fourth.
Levi Caldwell, Armour and Shaver all hit ‘3’s in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers suffered a 76-58 setback.
Armour led the Tigers with 13 points while Owens and Meadows each added 12. Shaver chipped in 10.
