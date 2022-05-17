KNOXVILLE — Maddox Mayfield came out of the final bend in third place, then turned on the jets on the final stretch of the girls’ 400-meter dash.
The McMinn Central sophomore burst into second and threatened to overtake Austin-East’s Ariya Rice at the finish line. Mayfield ended up just 0.13 seconds short of robbing first place, but her second-place finish of 58.96 seconds meant she was headed to Murfreesboro for the second straight year.
Mayfield added the 400 to her repertoire this season, and her time in the Class AA East Sectional on Saturday at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track bested her own school record in the event. It was the first time she had run the 400 in less than a minute.
“I picked it up in that last 100 (meters) and kicked it in and got a 58 (seconds finish),” Mayfield said. “That’s a big improvement from the last meet I ran. It was a minute-point-five, or something like that. But it was a major improvement from the last meet I ran. I’m going to keep working and getting my school record time down.”
Mayfield is headed to the TSSAA Spring Fling, and a couple of her teammates could be joining her depending on how the other two sectional meets in Class AA go.
One of those teammates is freshman McCary Beaty, who broke out in the 800-meter run with a fourth-place finish. Beaty’s time was 2:27.71, less than two seconds behind the first-place finisher, which greatly increases her chances of securing one of Class AA’s two at-large state bids, after each sectional’s two automatic qualifications.
Regardless of whether Beaty’s time ends up being one of the state’s fastest two at-large finishes, the freshman’s finish was impressive considering it was only her second time ever running the 800 in competition. Her first time was in the sectional pentathlon in late April – and a first-place finish in 2:37.43 then had rocketed Beaty up the standings into a qualifying spot for the state pentathlon.
“I never ran one (800) before other than practices, and my practice time was like a 3:15,” Beaty said. “So we were all shocked when I came out with a 2:37. You’ve got to start somewhere, I guess.”
Still a novice to the 800, Beaty said she didn’t even have a set plan for the race, but she still ended up slicing 10 seconds off her pentathlon time, racing against more experienced 800 runners Saturday.
“I just went out there and tried to get in front of everybody, and you never want to assume that there’s no one close to you, so you’re just constantly pushing yourself, and in the end that’s what got me the best time at the pentathlon,” Beaty said. “And then I kept that mentality here (at the sectional meet).
“I think it was the competition, honestly. It’s better to race against people who are better than you.”
Reagan Baker, also a freshman, is also waiting to see if her fourth-place long jump distance of 15 feet, 1.5 inches is enough to secure an at-large state qualification.
And Mayfield is awaiting whether she will be running in two events in Murfreesboro. An at-large state bid is in play for Mayfield in the 100-meter dash, which she finished Saturday in fourth place in 12.73 seconds. Mayfield placed sixth in the 200 in 26.90 seconds.
In her final high school track and field competition, Kellan Baker was fifth in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 0.5 inches, and sixth in the high jump, clearing 4’8”.
Freshman Kaitlyn Rogers placed 13th in the 1600-meter run in 6:13.63. Beaty participated in two other events Saturday, placing sixth in the 400 (1:02.45) and 13th in the long jump (13 feet, seven inches).
Overall, Central’s results added up to a sectional coach Shannon Goodin-Beaty could be proud of.
“They’ve improved all year long and have not quit working despite injuries, despite whatever,” Goodin said. “These girls are not just track people, they’re three-sport athletes. Every one I’ve got are three-sporters, so that to me helps them in the long run and helps them to soak in competition and make them more competitive.
“It’s been a win-win day for us. We’ve PR-ed in almost everything we’ve done, so I don’t know what else we could ask. If you’re not going to state you’re at least PR-ing and making yourself better, so that’s what we want the girls to do every time they go out.”
And Central’s girls ended the sectional meet’s points standings fourth out of 24 teams, despite being in a rough spot after the recent TSSAA reclassification.
Track and field increased to three classes starting this season, after having been just two classes before, and Central’s enrollment was only 13 students above the cutoff line between Class A and AA, thus making it one of the smallest schools at the sectional.
“We’re in the same competition with schools that are 1,200 and 1,300 kids, and that hurts, because you’ve got more to choose from, and here are our girls,” Goodin said. “Our girls are playing three sports, and most of these kids out here aren’t. They’re track stars, and you can tell that. They’re doing stuff in the winter months, they’re doing indoor.”
The Class AA state meet will take place Tuesday, May 24, at MTSU’s Dean A. Hayes Stadium. The girls’ long jump will begin at noon CDT. Running events start at 4 p.m. CDT, with the 100m the third event on the schedule, the 400 seventh and the 800 ninth.
