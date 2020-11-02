Meigs County’s first round playoff game has been cancelled.
Cosby (2-8) had been scheduled to travel to Decatur this Friday, but the game has been scuttled due to COVID-19 on the part of Cosby.
“We knew it was a possibility,” Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald said. “We knew as early as Friday that there was activity up there so we knew it was a possibility. We hate that the players don’t get to play, but we will use this week to heal up and get ready for next week.”
Cosby was going to make its first playoff appearance in nine years.
The Tigers will play Friday’s winner of Oneida (4-4) and Hampton (8-1). The Tigers defeated Oneida 33-17 earlier this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.