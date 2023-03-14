CLEVELAND — Meigs County softball suffered a 7-0 road loss at the hands of the Cleveland Lady Blue Raiders Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers gave up all seven of the runs in the opening inning, settling down from there but not being able to mount a comeback.
“They jumped on us early. Cleveland’s a good team,” Lady Tigers head coach Jeff Davis said.
The offense just couldn’t find its footing, though the Lady Tigers had their chances as they had runners on second and third multiple times throughout the ball game.
“We had a couple opportunities to get a big hit to get back into the game, we just didn’t get it,” Davis said.
Lainey Fitzgerald pitched six scoreless innings as the Lady Blue Raiders couldn’t muster any offense after their seven point barrage in the first inning. Fitzgerald didn’t start the contest, but when her number was called to pitch in the second she shut the hosts down.
“I thought Lainey came in and threw great,” Davis said.
This was the Lady Tigers’ first game of season, so Davis knows his team will turn things around as the season progresses.
“We have to score more than zero because zero is not going to beat anybody,” Davis said.
“Defensively I thought we held our own. We made every routine play. We’ve just got to see more live pitching — we haven’t seen hardly any and that was a good pitcher to start with.”
Given that it was the season opener, Davis said he saw this game as a building block.
“I wasn’t disappointed at all,” Davis said. “Cleveland has a heck of a team, I think.”
