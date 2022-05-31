LEWISTON, Idaho — If Tennessee Wesleyan is going to bring home another national championship, it will have to fight its way through the losers’ bracket.
The No. 2 seed Bulldogs began their time in the Avista NAIA World Series with a 7-4 loss to seven-seed Faulkner University on Saturday.
Faulkner scored two runs in the second inning, then jumped ahead 5-0 in the sixth inning on a three-run home run.
TWU plated three runs in the seventh inning, two on a Zach Hogueisson home run and another on a Carson Ford double, to cut its deficit to 5-3. Faulkner scored another run in the top of the eighth on a bases-loaded walk, but Livan Reinoso answered in the bottom with a solo shot.
The Bulldogs entered the ninth inning down 6-4. Faulkner tacked on another run with a solo homer in the top of the ninth. TWU got two hits in the bottom of the ninth, putting runners at first and second base with one out, but an infield fly and strikeout sealed its loss.
Faulkner out-hit Wesleyan 10-8, and the Bulldogs committed two errors to Faulkner’s one. TWU struck out 11 times against Faulkner’s pitching, but the Bulldogs’ Kobe Foster (L), Kyle Bloor and Liam Doolan combined for 12 strikeouts themselves.
TWU (54-7) played its first elimination game Monday, after deadline for today’s edition of The Daily Post-Athenian, against either Mid-America Nazarene (Kansas) or Bellevue (Nebraska). If the Bulldogs won Monday, they would stay alive in the Series and play again 2 p.m. EDT Tuesday.
