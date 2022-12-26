ENGLEWOOD – A record-setting former Tennessee Volunteers baseball standout is paying a visit to McMinn Central High School.
Ben Joyce, who was a third-round draft pick for the Los Angeles Angels, will be the special guest for the McMinn Central Chargers Baseball Camp, which will take place 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Central’s Roundhouse.
Joyce holds the college baseball record for a 105.5 mile per hour pitch he threw May 1 against Auburn and was instrumental in the Vols’ 57-win season in 2022 that included SEC regular-season and tournament championships.
“Baseball-wise, I don’t know if we’ve had a guy with his following and the excitement that has been around him with a guy that threw 105 miles an hour, which I think is the tops of all-time in college,” said Central baseball head coach Chris Shepherd. “And so, UT baseball has just been exciting and they were close to making an NCAA championship run there last year. So getting him into the community and letting him be around all these guys that look up to UT sports and athletics and having him be on campus I think is great for the kids around here.”
In addition to Joyce’s talent, Shepherd considers Joyce’s story of perseverance through adversity to reach his goals as a valuable lesson to the campers and to the current players on the Chargers.
“Because he was at Farragut and he wasn’t a big kid, goes to community college and plays at community college and just develops and grows,” Shepherd said. “And then goes to UT and has Tommy John (surgery) and has another setback. And he works his tail off. It shows with these kids, especially my high school boys, this is what happens with hard work. When you have your eyes set on something and you have a goal, and you’re willing to work for it, anything can happen. he had a goal and he worked his tail off and look where he is now, pitching in the Angels organization.”
According to Kevin Hammond with L&M Motors, around 55 campers have signed up for the event.
“It’s been huge for the camp, and for the kids, because of everybody recognizing him as having that 105.5 mile an hour fastball last year and the success the Tennessee baseball team had,” Hammond said. “And he was one of the bigger figures with his face on there. Everybody knows who he is, and I think that’s been huge in getting kids (to sign up). Because we’ve had kids from outside of the county that are signing up and going to this camp, too.”
Sign-ups are still being accepted, with registration cost at $70. Extra T-shirts are available, but campers who signed up after the Dec. 22 early registration deadline are not guaranteed one in their size the longer they waited.
For questions about the camp or registration, contact Shepherd at CShepherd@mcminnschools.com.
