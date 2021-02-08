The Tennessee Wesleyan baseball team began its season with a sweep of its three-game series against Marian University on Saturday and Sunday at East Cobb Baseball Complex in Marietta, Georgia.
The nationally ranked No. 5 Bulldogs won Saturday's series opener 11-1 in eight innings, then followed Sunday with wins of 15-1 and 16-1.
In Saturday's opener, Zach Hogueisson and Alex Flock belted two home runs each, with Hogueisson hitting 3-5 for five RBIs and Flock 2-4 with three RBIs. Carson Ford, Bailey Russell and Jermayne Ward also drove in a run each, with Russell hitting 2-3. Kobe Foster was the winning pitcher Saturday in his five-inning start, striking out six against four hits and one earned run.
Stats from Sunday's doubleheader were not available as of press time.
TWU (3-0) continues in Georgia for its next four games in the 2021 NAIA Southeast Rumble. The Bulldogs play their first game of that tournament 1 p.m. Thursday against Georgetown College at Reinhardt University.
