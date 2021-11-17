The McMinn United swim team split its high school and middle school swim meets against Notre Dame on Monday.
The high school team lost 157-71, but the middle school squad dominated their meet with a 163-22 victory.
The next home match at the Athens Family YMCA will be on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. versus Silverdale.
High School Meet
Men’s 200 Medley Relay-McMinn 2nd (Jude Ledford, Nate Selander, Isaish Gill, Bryson Lake)
Women’s 200 Free-2nd-Erin Lake
Men’s 200 Free-1st Bryson Lake
Men’s 200 IM-2nd-Jude Ledford
Women’s 50 Free-1st Kenli Hill
Men’s 50 Free-3rd Isaiah Gill, 4th Jason Tumlin
Women’s 100 Fly-2nd Erin Lake
Men’s 100 Fly-2nd Nate Selander
Women’s 100 Free-1st Kenli Hill
Men’s 100 Free-4th Isaiah Gill, 5th Trevin Wade
Men’s 200 Free Relay-McMinn 2nd (Jude Ledford, Isaiah Gill, Nate Selander, Bryson Lake)
Women’s 100 Back-2nd Kenli Hill
Men’s 100 Back-2nd Jude Ledford, 4th Trevin Wade
Women’s 100 Breast-2nd Erin Lake
Men’s 100 Breast-2nd Bryson Lake, 3rd Nate Selander
Middle School Meet
Girls 200 Medley Relay-McMinn A 1st (Aubri Payne, Sophie Holmes, Anna Natter, Brooke Pacheco) McMinn B 2nd (Nikita Gabel, Zoie Anderson, Mylie Mason, Alice Tumlin)
Boys 200 Medley Relay-McMinn 1st (Jonathan Crump, Jack Goodin, Jeremy Schulze, Winston Coffey)
Girls 200 Free- Anna Natter-1st
Girls 100 IM-1st Brooke Pacheco, 2nd Sophie Holmes
Boys 100 IM-1st Jeremy Schulze
Girls 50 Free-1st Brooke Pacheco, 2nd Zoie Anderson, 3rd Alice Tumlin
Boys 50 Free-1st Winston Coffey, 3rd Jack Goodin, 5th Daniel Gilliard
Girls 50 Fly-1st Anna Natter, 2nd Mylie Mason, 3rd Zoie Anderson
Boys 50 Fly-2nd Jeremy Schulze
200 CoED Free Relay- McMinn 1st (Landon Clontz, Myah Humm, Alasdair Gabel, Luke Carroll)
Girls 50 Back-1st Aubri Payne, 2nd Myah Humm
Boys 50 Back-1st Winston Coffey, 2nd Jack Goodin, 3rd Jonathan Crump
Girls 100 Free-1st Aubri Payne, 2nd Nikita Gabel, 3rd Mylie Mason
Boys 100 Free-3rd Aiden Hollaway, 4th Daniel Gilliard, 5th Alasdair Gabel
Girls 50 Breast-1st Sophie Holmes
Boys 50 Breast-2nd Jonathan Crump, 3rd Luke Carroll
Girls 200 Free Relay-McMinn A 1st (Anna Natter, Aubri Payne, Sophie Holmes, Brooke Pacheco) McMinn B 2nd (Nikita Gabel, Alice Tumlin, Mylie Mason, Zoie Anderson)
Boys 200 Free Relay-McMinn A 1st (Jack Goodin, Jonathan Crump, Jeremy Schulze, Winston Coffey) McMinn B 2nd (Luke Carroll, Landon Clontz, Daniel Gilliard, Aiden Hollaway)
