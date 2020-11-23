Central Cheer wins
Buy Now

The Charger Cheer team captured first place in the 2020 Solid Rock Cheer Competition held at Lenoir City on Nov. 14. The squad includes Addie Al Hussain, Adorian Garrison, Beth Best, Daejah Daniels, Hannah Howard, Serenity Garcia, Tamiya Moffett, Anna Marie Stansberry, Katie Haire and Kalia Livingston. Laci Howard is the head coach and her assistant is Dana Haire.

 Submitted photo

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.