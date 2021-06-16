The Little League season may be over, but now it’s time for the Little League All-Stars to take center stage.
The regular season was a successful one with approximately 315 players taking part in all of the Little League age groups offered by the city’s Little League organization.
“It (participation) was up a little from 2019,” Little League President and Athens Parks and Recreation Assistant Programs Coordinator Derek Phillips said. “I think everyone was just happy to be back and playing again.”
The regular season is over and selected All-Stars will start play Friday, June 25. There will not be a 10/11/12 All-Stars this year, but there will be for two younger age groups.
The 6/7/8 age group roster includes Ryker Harris, Ty Harris, Jake Finnell, Cutter Cobble, Eli Lawson, Carter Holden, Reid Holden, Ryder Roberts, Corbin Whatley, Braylon Bohannon, Tucker Hicks, Hunter Hicks and Eli Edgemon. This age group is coach-pitch.
The 8/9/10 team includes Eli Haga, Finn Holmes, Wyatt Graves, Eli Dalton, Jack Lovingood, Mason Stewart, Kason Barnes, Cayden Phillips, Santiago Hurst, Greer Bishop, David Andrew Davidson, Mazen Okoth and Mason Heavner.
Phillips said both teams have a chance to make some noise this year in All-Star play.
“Both of them have a chance to at least win a few games,” Phillips said. “Especially the younger group, they have a lot of coach-pitch travel ball players and they are used to this environment.”
Athens Regional Park will host the 8/9/10 division on June 25, while the 6/7/8 team will play in Maryville the same day. Game times are still to be announced as of press time Tuesday.
Phillips was confident that at least one of the age groups would play its first round at Athens Regional Park.
“We are one of the few with our own facilities,” Phillips said. “Most of these groups are volunteers and have just one or two ball fields. We are one of the few, because we are with the city, have a multi-field facility.”
