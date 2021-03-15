MONTGOMERY, Alabama — Regardless of the end result, Tennessee Wesleyan spent much of Friday proving it belonged on the national stage.
However, after leading by as many as 18 points early in the second half, the third-seeded Bulldogs could not hold off the rally from second seed Warner University (Florida) and slipped to a 67-62 loss in the first round of the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship tournament at Faulkner University.
Wesleyan ended its season in the national tourney for the first time since 2016.
“They really fought hard this season,” said TWU coach Ray Stone. “We approached this season with a chip on our shoulder. We felt like we needed to continue to improve, and we had certain goals. You can’t take back the experience of being on the national stage and being in that type of environment, and I’m very proud of them.”
Warner took a 62-61 lead with 30 seconds left, and TWU missed four free throws in the last 24 seconds that could’ve either given it back the lead or kept its deficit within one possession.
The Bulldogs (16-9) shot better from the field overall (41% to 35.5%) and from 3-point range (30.4% to 26.3%), but Warner attempted 24 free throws and made 18, while Wesleyan was just 5-11 from the stripe.
“That’s just part of the game, and the guys now have that experience, and hopefully we’ll be able to get back on that stage again and we’ll know what to expect,” Stone said.
And of TWU’s 19 turnovers, eight of them came after halftime, helping Warner whittle away at what was a 48-30 Bulldogs lead three minutes into the second half. TWU went nearly nine minutes without a field goal before two Ty Patterson baskets pushed it back up 55-48 with 6:39 left.
“We just weren’t taking care of the basketball,” Stone said. “We had way too many turnovers, we shot 45% from the free throw line, and on that type of stage, you’ve got to bring your best. You’ve got to take care of the basketball and you’ve got to step up and make your free throws when you get the opportunity. And we didn’t care of the basketball during that stretch, and we missed a couple of easy buckets even when we were struggling to score. We missed a couple of layups and things of that nature. We had a bad stretch, and they made their run at the right time.”
A Bryant Bernard hoop made Wesleyan’s lead 57-52 with 3:40 left, but Warner scored the next five points on a 3-pointer and two free throws, tying the game with 2:17 remaining.
Two more Patterson makes gave the Bulldogs their last lead at 61-58 with 1:17 left, but two more free throws and a bucket from Joseph Martz put Warner ahead for the first time since the game’s second minute, and Wesleyan never got it back.
TWU had built a 39-22 lead with two minutes before halftime, before six unanswered Warner points made the score 39-28 at the intermission.
Warner, which had received votes in the national NAIA poll, proceeded to lose to top-seeded host Faulkner 106-73 on Saturday. Faulkner advanced to the round of 16, which will take place March 18-23 in Kansas City.
For the Bulldogs, meanwhile, senior Darwin Hubbard graduates, but Stone expects everyone else back from the squad that finished as the AAC Tournament runner-up and now has the experience of playing in the NAIA tournament on its belts.
Expectations will be high for the Bulldogs next season, but Stone emphasized that getting back to the national stage will still be a task.
“It won’t be an easy road,” Stone said. “It’ll be even more challenging than it was this year.”
