DECATUR — Meigs Middle School’s softball team won the district championship with a sweep over Sweetwater on Friday.
The Lady Tigers won the first game 6-5 and then whipped the Lady Wildcats 13-4 in the second game. The series culminated in a 19-1 season for the Lady Tigers and a district championship.
“It’s been an awesome season,” Meigs Middle Coach Jill Davis said. “All our girls showed a lot of fight when we got in tight situations and found ways to string hits together and get the runs we needed to win.”
Sadie Scott, a sixth grader, was the winning pitcher in Game 1 with nine strikeouts in six innings. The game went six innings and middle school softball uses the international tie breaking rules by starting each extra inning with a runner on second base, in this case Graci Kennedy for Meigs.
After one out, Kennedy scored on a hit by Chloe Landers to give Meigs the win.
Kennedy, Scott, Carlie Landers, Jayme Tiberio and Natalee Combs each scored runs in the first five innings.
Game 2 was a lot easier for Meigs as they throttled Sweetwater 13-4. Every player either scored or got on base for the Lady Tigers.
Kennedy scored three times while Madylin Johnson, Scott and Brylee Lawson each scored twice. Chloe Landers, Carlie Landers, Combs and Annslee Maddron each scored once.
Scott struck out four in three innings. Taylor McHone pitched the final inning to give Meigs Middle the championship.
Davis said there are a lot of people to thank, including assistant coaches Brooke Snyder and Morgan Boggess, the administration for helping the team navigate the season through unusual circumstances this season and the parents for helping with transportation and keeping the players healthy through the situation with COVID-19.
She also praised the players, not only for their play on the field, but also for who they are off the field.
“They are a great group of kids,” Davis said. “We have had a unique team makeup with a ton of 8th graders and a ton of 6th graders so we’ve had great leadership for our younger girls to look up to and learn from. They worked really hard this year and grew a lot as players and we couldn’t be prouder of them and them or happier of how they finished.”
Members of the team are: 8th graders, Natalee Combs, Madylin Johnson, Graci Kennedy, Carlie Landers, Chloe Landers, Brylee Lawson, Jayme Tiberio; 7th graders, Annslee Maddron and Katelynn Harris (mgr); 6th graders, Brie Gallaher, Lainy Goforth, Sara Herd, Reagan Jennings, Taylor McHone, Sadie Scott and Kennedy Smith.
