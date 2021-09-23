John Houk of Tennessee Wesleyan received his first Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Men's Golfer of the Week Honor, the league announced Monday.
The former McMinn Central standout placed first at the Music City Invitational with a two-round score of 134, helping TWU to a first-place finish in the tournament. This week's award was the second edition for the 2021-2022 season. The next set of awards will be announced Sept. 27.
