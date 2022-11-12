With all that went against McMinn County in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs, it still gave itself one last chance to pull out a victory.
Oak Ridge had driven all the way to the Cherokees’ 1-yard line, threatening to add to its one-point lead, when its quarterback Ethan Garza fumbled the snap, and Tribe linebacker Malachi Nunez was in among the resulting scramble for the ball that ended with a McMinn recovery.
Taking over at their own 1 with 2:02 left, the Cherokees moved all the way to the Wildcats’ 22-yard line, on the outskirts of kicker Spencer Sullins’ field goal range, with seven seconds left. But Oak Ridge’s Elijah Rogers came off the edge and got a hand on Sullins’ 39-yard attempt for the block, sealing McMinn’s 13-12 season-ending loss Friday at Cherokee Stadium.
“What a testament to those guys going out there and getting a fumble there late in the game and getting the ball down the field and having an opportunity to win that game,” said McMinn head coach Bo Cagle. “That’s all you can ask for, that’s all you can do. We knew it was going to be a heavyweight fight tonight. We had an opportunity to win and just didn’t come through.”
Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, combining for 10 punts. McMinn (9-3) got the early break when Kayden Melton burst up the middle of the field and blocked an Oak Ridge punt to set the Cherokees’ offense up at the Wildcats’ 4-yard line. Caden Hester scored on a bootleg and dive to the pylon four plays later, but the extra point was blocked to leave the Tribe up 6-0 at 3:59 left in the first quarter.
Jayden Miller, who finished his last game with 166 yards on 16 carries, busted a 49-yard run to end the first quarter that set the Cherokees up at the Oak Ridge 32, but that drive stalled with a 45-yard field goal attempt that fell just short of the crossbar.
On a later possession, McMinn had a pass for an almost sure touchdown dropped by the wide-open receiver. Later in the second quarter, another pass on a seam route fell incomplete with the receiver unable to hold on to the ball with an Oak Ridge defender tight on him.
And of McMinn’s eight penalties for 80 yards Friday, several of them set the Cherokees back behind the sticks. One holding penalty turned a third-and-7 at the Wildcats’ 16 into a third-and-21 that eventually led to a punt.
“We had to make some plays, and the one thing we had trouble with that we said we couldn’t was getting behind the chains with penalties,” Cagle said. “That was an absolute killer tonight, and that yellow flag showed up at inopportune moments, and we couldn’t overcome it.”
The Cherokees appeared to have their offensive struggles sorted out on the opening drive of the second half, with Miller busting a 62-yard run to the Oak Ridge 8 and Hester, also a senior, finishing with a two-yard quarterback sneak for his second touchdown. The two-point attempt failed, leaving McMinn ahead 12-0 less than two minutes into the third quarter.
“We adjusted our blocking scheme a little bit on the zone and it popped there several times in the second half,” Cagle said. “Just not enough.”
But Oak Ridge (7-5) also got its offense on track after halftime, responding with a 10-play, 80-yard drive with Jai Hundley runs of 20 and 18 yards and a Garza completion to Brian Kelley for 32 yards to McMinn’s 1. De’Jauvis Dozier, who recorded 119 yards on 16 touches, finished the remaining yard for his first of two touchdowns to cut McMinn’s lead to 12-7 with 5:22 left in the third.
The Wildcats were driving again after a stop before Ethan Faulkner intercepted a pass that bounced off an Oak Ridge receiver’s hands and ran the other way for the Cherokees. But before Faulkner could get out of bounds on the far sideline, an Oak Ridge offensive player-turned-defender ripped the ball away from Faulkner, and the Wildcats started a new possession at their own 26.
That turnover right after the turnover re-energized the Wildcats’ offense, with Dozier immediately breaking a 24-yard run on McMinn’s flat-footed defense, then finishing off the five-play drive with a 31-yard burst to the end zone to give Oak Ridge the go-ahead touchdown with 8:50 left in the game. The Wildcats’ two-point attempt fell short, and McMinn trailed just 13-12.
“We just relaxed a little bit on that first play and gave them all their dang yards back,” Cagle said. “We had an opportunity there, we were in their end of the field, to get another stop and have an opportunity to score. But obviously, you hold on to that one, that is a huge play in the game, and we were capitalizing off turnovers and that would have helped us.”
McMinn’s next possession ended in a punt, and Oak Ridge’s next possession lasted 13 plays, with a Garza completion to Rogers for 38 yards on a third-and-14 to the McMinn 11. But after two Hundley runs moved the Wildcats to the 1-yard-line, the stumble and fumble gave the Cherokees one last chance.
The Tribe’s loss was an end to the high school football career of 16 seniors who went 36-11 over their four years and reached the second round of the playoffs each of their last three years.
“The leadership that comes from that locker room from this senior group and the legacy that they’ve left for the younger players,” Cagle said. “I think that all of those things still occur without that winning percentage. Winning and losing is arbitrary. Sometimes you’re better than the other team, sometimes you’re not. Sometimes the ball bounces your way, sometimes it doesn’t. We have to play regardless of all those things the same way all the time.
“And that’s what they’ve left with them. And then the leadership to go out here and fight to the very end of those games and then to be at FCA Friday morning. And then to lead them in their own studies. And those things that just build a legacy that you can’t measure with winning percentages.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.