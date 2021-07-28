ENGLEWOOD — Wet conditions didn’t deter McMinn Central on its first day of popping pads.
Football teams around Tennessee began full-contact practice Monday, with the Chargers starting theirs in the evening with a steady rain pouring over their practice field most of it.
That part was something Central has been used to, by now, according to first-year head coach Matt Moody.
“The good thing is that despite the weather conditions, our guys came out and they’re still working out,” Moody said. “We had to overcome some weather adversity over the past couple of weeks and even sometimes going over to practice on the turf field. So despite the weather and stuff I think our guys came out and had a really good day of as far as being in pads for the first time.”
Fundamental work comprised much of the practice, with two sessions at around 30 minutes each of the first-team offense lining up and running plays against the first-team defense.
The rain did affect some of the plays Central decided to run Monday — the Chargers ran it noticeably more than passing it that evening — but Moody said that was good for the team. Jyrel Arnwine and Hunter Cook received many of the carries out of the backfield.
“Because if we ever play in that type of situation on Friday night, the ball’s wet and all that kind of stuff,” Moody said.
“So it changes a little bit what we can do at practice, but it really in the long run, it could help us.”
Under Moody’s direction, Central is in the process of installing an entirely new spread offense, after having run a variation of the run-heavy wing-T the last two seasons under previous coach Derrick Davis.
“Everything is still new to them. We’re learning scheme stuff, and for us that’s what we’ve just got to keep pushing,” Moody said. “And starting to learn and come out of here with less and less questions every day, that’s the goal.”
What has excited Moody and the coaching staff the most so far has been the Chargers’ effort and attitude.
“Pretty much every day we’ve come out here we haven’t had to coach that, yet, Moody said. “And as a coach you don’t want to have to coach effort and attitude, and we haven’t had to do that. So I think that’s been the biggest positive so far.”
With preseason scrimmages once again permitted for 2021, Central plays its first full-contact scrimmage of the preseason 6 p.m. Friday at home against York Institute.
The Chargers recently added another scrimmage to the schedule set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Sequoyah. Central will also scrimmage against Walker Valley on Aug. 12, although whether that scrimmage is at home or at Walker Valley will depend on when Walker Valley gets its new turf field installed by then.
