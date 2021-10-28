Results were mixed for local teams in the first round of the Sequoyah Conference playoffs.
The Cherokee Crickets and Meigs Hoppers both won, but the Charger Hoppers lost to end their season.
Round 2 of the playoffs is this Saturday. The Charger Cutters, Super Crickets and Crickets are all alive as are the Meigs Hoppers. The Meigs Super Crickets, Crickets and Cutters all had first-round byes.
The Cherokees had a great start in the playoffs with a big win over the Vonore Blue Devils 28-14.
Chance West led the offense with 210 yards, one touchdown and a two point conversion. Zayne McGrail had 91 yards and a touchdown.
Landon Lethcoe had 25 yards, a touchdown and a two point conversion. Easton Walls rounded out the offense with 22 yards and a touchdown.
The Cherokee defense stood strong, only allowing 14 points. West and Keysan Wilkerson had five tackles each. Walls and Koen Jacoway had three tackles each.
Neyland Roberts had two tackles and a forced fumble. Lethcoe had two tackles. Asher Lyle, Jaeceion Spann, McGrail, Tidus Hill and Ricky Jordan all had one tackle each.
Other contributors for Saturday’s win against the Devils were Ben Bradford, Easton Shelton, Jesse Roberts, Wyatt Collins, Nicki Collins, Trystan Spaugh, Laz Lethcoe, Titus Kimpson, Gannon Lankford, Jace Hawkins and Alex Sledge.
Awards were given for offensive MVP, defensive MVP, offensive lineman and defensive lineman.
West received offensive MVP, Jordan received the award for offensive lineman, Wilkerson received the defensive MVP and Shelton received the defensive lineman award for Saturday’s game.
The Cherokees move on to Round 2 of the playoffs to face the Meigs County Tigers Saturday at 10:15 a.m. in Sweetwater.
Ethan Malone rushed for 112 yards, scored three touchdowns and was named the offensive MVP. He also made three tackles.
K.K. Kilpatrick made five tackles and was named the defensive MVP.
Ben Barnett rushed for 50 yards, converted a two point try and made two tackles while Isaac Letang made four tackles.
Camilo Villarreal rushed for 31 yards, Dakota Bradford had three yards, Leelynd Garcia gained 12 yards and Deion Sanders led all rushers with 45 and made a two point conversion.
Defensively, Colten Trotter recovered a fumble for a touchdown, Garcia made seven solo tackles and two assists. Bradford made two tackles and had two assists while Villarreal made two tackles and had three assists.
Davis made four tackles while Trotter, Sanders and Needham each made three tackles. Trotter and Sanders also had three assists while Needham had two assists.
Sanders was named the offensive MVP, Trotter the offensive lineman MVP, Garcia the defensive MVP and Davis the defensive lineman MVP
“Although this game ends the Charger Hoppers season, all the coaches, especially Head Coach Jason Trotter, are very proud of their team,” team representative Kat Trotter said.
