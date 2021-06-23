SPRING CITY — The Cleveland father-son duo of John Ownbey and Hayden Ownbey continued their domination of the Late Model and Sportsman Divisions respectively on Saturday night at Mountain View Raceway.
There were 126 race cars in the pit area for Throwback Saturday.
John Ownbey drove the Orr Brothers Construction Kryptonite to the win in the 20-lap Late Model Division and his son Hayden Ownbey was the winner in the 20-lap Sportsman Feature Race driving the Ownbey Racing Special.
Following John Ownbey under the checkered flag in the Late Model Main Event were Mike Shannon Jr. of Delano in the Shannon Racing Special in second, while third went to Andy Ogle of Gatlinburg in the Ogle Racing Special. Ryan Tims of Georgetown in the VEGA Corporation Longhorn took the fourth spot.
The defending Late Model Champion at Mountain View Raceway Barry Goodman of Spring City rounded out the top five in the Charlie’s Used Auto Parts CVR. Goodman had his car wrapped like his boyhood hero Marion Tipton of Spring City for the evening. Tipton was on hand Saturday night to drive the car and carry the American flag during the opening ceremonies.
Second and third respectively behind Hayden Ownbey in the Sportsman main event were Joe Bray of New Tazewell in the Bray Roofing Rocket and Bradley Goodman of Spring City in the Goody’s Power Sweeping Rocket.
Chad Elliott of Cleveland won the 15-lap Beginner Sportsman Feature Race in the Elliott Racing Special. David Peak of Evensville drove the BS Welding Rayburn to a second-place finish and Tyler Loden of Spring City was third in the Lashes and Waxing by Paige GRT.
Billy Palmer of Knoxville won the 20-lap Open-Wheel Modified Main Event in the Palmer Racing Special and second went to Bobby Williams of Russell Springs, Ky. driving the Highland Sod Diamond. The third spot went to Chris Standridge of Maryville in the J and A Body Shop Pierce.
Johnny Hughes of Graysville and Eric Hughes of Graysville were one-two respectively driving the Hughes Farms Chevrolets in the 15-lap B-Hobby Feature Race. Jim Gilbert of Rossville, Ga. finished third in the Rat Rod Chevelle.
Spencer Walton of Crossville took the win in the 15-lap Thunder Main Event in the Kennedy Siding Monte Carlo. Clayton Forsyth of Crossville drove the Forsyth Motorsports Chevelle to a second-place finish and Jason Pierce of Dayton was third in the Pierce Racing Special.
There were a pair of 15-lap front wheel drive feature races to accommodate a 24-car field. Jacob Sharp of Crossville won the first main event in the Sharp Race Cars Chevrolet followed by Josh Scealf of Decatur in second driving the J&S Towing Honda, and Nate Ingham of Athens in the Ingham Racing Honda in third.
Nathan Adams of Crossville drove the Adams Racing Special to the win in the second 15-lap front wheel drive feature race. Cody Rector of Crossville was second in the Rector Racing Special and Larry Patterson of Chattanooga finished third driving the Patterson Racing Special.
The first ever Mountain View Raceway Kids Club Junior Front-Wheel-Drive 10-lap Main Event was won by Chevy Adams of Crossville in the Adams Racing Special with Rebeacca Gresham of Decatur taking second in the Gresham Racing Special, and K.P. Beddingfield of Spring City finishing third in the Beddingfield Racing Special.
The Vintage Late Models and Skeeter Division cars with the National Vintage Racing Association were a part of Throwback Saturday at Mountain View Raceway. Brock Wise of Perry, Ga., Randy Gilbert of Dallas, Ga., and Joe Cobb of Newnan, Ga. were first through third respectively in the Vintage Late Models.
The top three respectively in the Skeeter Division were Mark Jones of Covington, Ga., Bobby Roberts of Burchwood, and Lonnie Roberts of Sparks, Ga.
Racing returns to Mountain View Raceway’s ¼-mile high-banked clay oval this Saturday night with a $2,000-to-win 100-lap Enduro Race plus a regular points night for the Late Model, Sportsman, Beginner Sportsman, Open-Wheel Modified, B-Hobby, Thunder, and Front-Wheel-Drive divisions.
There will also be a Special Box Race for the Kids at intermission.
On Saturday at Mountain View Raceway, the pit gate opens at 3 p.m. and the grandstand/tier parking gates open at 4 p.m. Pre-race technical inspection and registration will be from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the drivers meeting is set for 5:45 p.m., with racing scheduled for 6 p.m.
Pit passes are $25 for adults, $15 for children 6-11, and children 5 and under are admitted free.
The general admission and tier parking ticket prices are $10 for race fans 12 and older, children 6-11 are $5 and children 5 and under are admitted free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Mountain View Raceway is located at 20626 Rhea County Highway (U.S. Highway 27), Spring City 37381.
For more information, call 423-507-2619 or visit the track website at www. mountainviewraceway.com
Those interested can also like the Mountain View Raceway Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mountain viewraceway
