Chargerettes slip 2-1 at Alcoa From staff reports Sep 29, 2022 ALCOA – The McMinn Central girls' soccer team took a 2-1 loss Thursday at Alcoa, which was last year's Class A runner-up.The Chargerettes (8-6) led 1-0 at halftime off a goal from Savannah Miller, assisted by Maddie Kirkpatrick, before two goals from the Lady Tornadoes in the second half.Central is back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bradley Central.
