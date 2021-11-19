WEST PALM BEACH, Florida – The Tennessee Wesleyan men's soccer season ended in the first game of the 2021 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship tournament Opening Round with a 1-0 loss to Dalton State College on Thursday.
Dalton State scored its goal in the first minute of the second half, after a scoreless halftime, and the one-goal lead held the rest of the way.
The Bulldogs, whose season ended with a 12-7-3 overall record, were outshot 18-5 overall and 8-1 on goal. Dalton State also had seven corner kicks to Wesleyan's one.
