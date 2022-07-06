The men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season was announced by head coach Luke Winter on Wednesday.
The schedule features 18 regular-season games, ten of which are set to be played at the TWU Athletic Complex. Five teams on this season's schedule were ranked in the 2021 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Postseason Poll while six teams qualified for the NAIA National Tournament in 2021.
After a pair of scrimmages, the 2021 NAIA National Tournament qualifiers open the season with two consecutive road contests. The first game is against Pensacola Christian College on Aug. 20 followed by a trip to Hattiesburg, Miss., to take on William Carey University on Aug. 22.
The team will play their next four games at home, with their home opener falling on Aug. 26 against Bethel University. Dalton State College will visit Athens on Aug. 30 before Milligan University comes to Athens on Sept. 9 to begin Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play for TWU. Reinhardt University, another AAC opponent, closes out the four-game home stand on Sept. 14.
After two road AAC games, the Bulldogs return to Athens for their final non-conference against Rio Grande University on Sept. 24.
Tennessee Wesleyan will play at home five times in October. The first time will be on Oct. 1 when the team hosts Montreat College. The team will play back-to-back home games on Oct. 8 and Oct 12 against Truett McConnell University and Kentucky Christian University, respectively. Columbia International University is the team's second to last home game on Oct. 22 before the final home game on Oct. 29. The game against Columbia College will also serve as the team's Senior Day.
