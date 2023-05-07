CLEVELAND — Early McMinn County mistakes and a late Bradley Central offensive explosion spelled the end of the Lady Cherokees’ season.
The Bearettes put up a run each in the first four innings, then four each in the fifth and sixth to send the No. 5 seed Lady Tribe to a 12-2 six-inning run-rule loss in the District 5-4A tournament elimination game Saturday at Bradley Central High School.
Bradley’s two first runs came with the help of McMinn outfield errors complicating lead-off singles.
“The first four runs we made some mistakes in the outfield. Any time you make mistakes in the outfield they get extra bases, puts runners in scoring position,” said Lady Cherokees head coach Mark Rogers. “Those first four runs we made some mistakes, but other than that we kept them pretty contained. It’s a good-hitting team. I felt like we did a good job at first, and just at the end, I don’t think it was any part of ours, they just hit the ball a little bit better. We were getting the ball in, but they were hitting the ball hard and in gaps and they’re going to score some runs doing that.”
Cami Wade led off the top of the second inning with a solo home run over left field, tying the game at 1-1 before the No. 3 seed Bearettes took back the lead for good in the bottom of the second.
The Lady Cherokees (14-10) trailed 4-1 heading into the fifth and had runners at first and second with one out after McKenzie Wall and Maddie Mathews hit singles. Macy Bobich singled in one run for McMinn with two outs, cutting its deficit to 4-2, but a pop out ended the Lady Tribe’s threat for an extended rally.
Bradley then erupted for four runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth, then belted three doubles in the sixth, all for RBIs, and ended the game on a bunt that led to a run. The Lady Cherokees finished with four errors, and the Bearettes out-hit them 12-8.
McMinn lost six of its last seven games of the season, including both games in the district tournament. The Lady Cherokees graduate one senior after this year, Addie Benton, with the rest of the team expected back for next season.
“Going into the season, I said at the beginning, we’re junior-heavy,” Rogers said. “One senior. Of course we’re going to miss Addie. We’re going to miss her play and her leadership. But we knew going in that this junior group would have to carry the load, and it’s the first time they ever had to do it.
“We had a good senior group last year that had to carry most of the load, and everything fell on them, and it’s a different situation. Yeah, they’re playing the same positions, yeah, they’re still hitting, but when you’re the leader and you’re the ones having to carry the team, it’s different. So it’s a good experience for our girls going into next year. Losing a valuable member of the team, but losing one, we’re getting everybody back, so the sky’s the limit for next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.